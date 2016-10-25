Huron County tax delinquency drops by half

At that time, the county investment board also held a meeting. This included Schaffer and commissioners Joe Hintz and Tom Dunlap.

Schaffer gave a summary of the county’s investment portfolio as of Oct. 3.

The portfolio looked pretty broad, said Dunlap.

Yes, the company did well with keeping within the revised code, said the treasurer.

The county’s investments go through Meeder Investment Management. As of Sept. 30, the total market value of the bonds was $10,153,020.23. The original principal was $10,090,662.77, and the carrying cost was $10,090,793.50. The last bond is set to mature in 2021 while the earliest is scheduled to mature in November of this year.

The county has also cut delinquency nearly in half over the past three years, Schaffer reported.

“It costs us nothing,” she said.

It has been selling tax liens annually to a company called Tax Ease.

Delinquency has been dropping “between the liens we sell to them and the people coming in and buying payment contracts,” said Schaffer.

Schaffer also said she is looking into SmartBill, a service which would handle bill printing and payment. It could save an estimated $1,000 in 2017, she said.

“It adds up,” Hintz responded.