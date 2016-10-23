Kniffin St project awaits repairs

The street is currently in need of repair. Because it is situated directly between Greenwich Township and Greenwich village, this is causing some conflict regarding how to go about the job.

“I want Joe (Kovach)’s opinion because I’m sure an engineer would understand this better than I do,” Bauer said.

The commissioner added that the blacktop work really needed to be done before winter.

The road previously was paved by Precision Paving, Inc. in 2015 at the cost of $83,985.

After speaking to Kovach, Bauer said the engineer’s advice was “consistent with what I decided on (for) the road.”

In this case, the key seems to be compromise.

“It was a really bad road,” Bauer said Friday. “It was in bad shape all last year.”

The project to repair Kniffin Street was technically a county project, although it involves grant money, the township and village.

Now, the village and township “feel there are inadequacies on the final product,” Bauer said. “The contractor thinks he met the specifications, so therefore we’ve got to try and get people together.”

Due to the current situation, the contractor has turned to his attorney and the commissioners are consulting with their legal adviser, Marques Binette.

Bauer said he thinks something can be worked out, although it may not be exactly what everyone is asking for.

There is also a time constraint with the project. The road needs a quick fix, which Bauer said the contractor is willing to do. It must be done before winter, so the commissioners have asked Bennet to come up with a protected compromise by Tuesday if possible.