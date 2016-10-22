Letter to the editor draws response from commissioners

"I was very disappointed to read about the county commissioners stonewalling the veterans services about providing an adequate building,” Rose had written. "The article said the commissioners were required to provide a building, so not only are the commissioners ignoring the needs of the veterans, they are also ignoring their lawful duty.”

He criticized the commissioners for giving the county treasurer a new building and spending tax money “liberally” while being “unwilling to help those individuals who have sacrificed so much to give us our freedom and our prosperity.”

Rose seemed to actually be referring to the new BMV (Bureau of Motor Vehicles) building rather than anything to do with the treasurer.

The letter-writer was misinformed, Hintz said at Thursday’s commissioners meeting.

“The county does provide a building,” he explained, referring to the current building on Shady Lane Drive. He said even if the county had to move the veterans out of the old building, they would still be legally required to furnish a space.

During this discussion, commissioner Gary Bauer clarified a point brought up in the letter.

“The bond (for the BMV) doesn’t even come through the general fund,” he said. Bauer explained it goes, instead, through the title office and BMV.

“We literally saved money in the county by us putting up the building,” Hintz said.

Hintz said that at the time the occupants of the BMV were moving from their old building to the new, the commissioners were under the impression the veterans were going to move into the old BMV.

Then, he said, the Huron County Veteran Service Commission was passed over to a new director.

“The veterans at the time, they didn’t know what they wanted to do,” he said.

Hintz directed some questions regarding the Veteran Service Commission to commissioner candidate and veteran Howard Smith, who was observing the meeting.

Smith told Hintz the commissioners should discuss it with the veterans on Shady Lane Drive, to which he replied that they had.

Hintz said that there was a public misconception that the commissioners did not support the veterans and that, as a veteran himself, he was very much in support.

Smith said that Hintz technically did not qualify as a veteran. Bringing up his own time with the National Guard, Smith said that simply being in the armed forces automatically qualify one as a veteran, but certain criteria had to be met.

When Hintz inquired further, Smith offered to look into the exact qualifications.

“I would like to see that,” Hintz said. “If you can get me a written copy. ... I’d appreciate that, I really would.”

“You keep directing all this veterans stuff to me, but I’m not part of the team you’re squabbling about right now,” Smith said, noting that he was not representing the Veteran Service Commission.

According to the federal government, a veteran is “a person who served in the active military, naval, or air service and who was discharged or released under conditions other than dishonorable.”

Before the recess, commissioners also heard reports from Gail Bartle of the law library, county treasurer Kathleen Schaffer, Eva Gorby, Warren Brown from HR and held a discussion with the village and township of Greenwich on the Kniffin Street paving project.