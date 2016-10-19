Norwalk council amends 2016 budget ordinance

An ordinance amended and supplemented the 2016 annual budget ordinance, and declared an emergency so it might be passed without two readings.

There was one addition to the new ordinance which added $10,000 to insurance deductibles and claims settlements.

“Is this for attorney fees, or for damages?” asked council member Steve Mushett.

The $10,000 was determined to be just a necessary contingency.

“As of right now,” said Law Director Stuart O’Hara, “we’ve never paid damages.”

Council gave one ordinance its first reading, which authorized the finance director to pay Alert Tracking Services for dispatch software that the city uses. Council also adopted a resolution creating a fund for the Old State Road Widening project, and a resolution confirming annual legislation for the city’s revolving loan fund plan.

Public Works Director Josh Snyder also gave an update on the status of current city projects, including the recent scanning of paper plans to electronic format.

“We did a complete scanning of our paper plans,” he said. “About 95 percent.”

Snyder said the plans which were scanned can now be e-mailed to anyone who requests them, and the department was “pretty proud of that accomplishment for the year.”

He was also asked about the issue with the Westwind and Milan Avenue signs. Snyder said the issue came from an outside contractor and was being looked into.

“I have not heard back from the contractor. I will keep council appraised when I hear back.”