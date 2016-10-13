What to do with leftover $351,000?

There is about $351,000 left over from the grant, which Village Administrator Tom Gray said could fund the conversion of water meters to automated ones.

“Really, the money is not available to us for anything else,” said council clerk-treasurer Bonnie Beck. To use the funds for anything other than their intended purpose, council would have to enact special legislation she said.

“This is information to consider as we move forward,” Gray said. “We were going to begin the project as a 2017 budget-related request (anyway).”

Council also discussed its 2015 application for a Local Government Safety Capital Grant, which would go toward an upgraded police and village radio system. The application fell through, but the city plans to try again. According to Gray, the rejection was due to a lack of a “collaborative partner.”

“For 2016, we would like to add the HRJFD as a collaborator and submit a new grant application,” he wrote in his administrative report.

The radio upgrade would allow the city to contact to coordinate with entities such as police, fire, state patrol and emergency services.

“It’s a safety tool,” Gray explained. “The money is available. We should at least try it.”

He added that it is just grant money and would not require matching funds from the village.

In other business, the village council approved the sale of transformers and voltage regulators to Jerry’s Electric for the full sum of $5,437.68.

“Is there anything that we have to do with the serial number, the nameplates?” asked Mark Rupp.

No, Rupp was told. They would not have to alter the nameplates in any way.

A motion also was approved during the meeting to advertise for a utility worker. The position, which the city was seeking internally, covered all divisions including water, sewer, electric and streets.

Mayor Melissa Fries reported two of the four people interested were appointed to the open Board of Zoning Appeals positions. Ken Huntingford and Ron Graham will be joining the board, she said.

Council also authorized Gray to apply for grant funding under the PUCO supplemental assistance program for approach sign improvements at the Broad Street crossing. No matching funds are required.

Two resolutions were adopted during the meeting: one letting the fiscal officer move money from the general fund to the Phase X Electrical Distribution Upgrade Project fund and another allowing them to transfer money from the water fund to the G.O. bond fund to cover debt service payment.

Three ordinances were passed. This includes an ordinance amending and supplementing funds for appropriation, reducing certain 2016 appropriations and one authorizing Ohio’s director of transportation to replace signs on US 20.