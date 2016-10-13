Huron County receive $692,314 from casino funds this year

The fourth quarter payment was $168,119 to Huron County, bringing the overall annual total to $692,314, which was well above the $500,000 estimate.

“But, we didn’t see the bump we thought we’d see in the fourth quarter,” Tkach said. “In fact, it was less than the fourth quarter from last year.

“The real bump we thought we’d see from Cleveland hosting a major political convention didn’t really happen,” the auditor said.

Tkach said casino funds were up 2 percent over 2015, but about 2.5-percent less than 2014.

Casino funds have been allocated to the county since 2012.

“It appears casino funds have leveled off,” Tkach said. “A lot of this depends on how the market continues to grow.”

Casino funds are deposited in the county’s general fund.