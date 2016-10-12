Rising healthcare costs raise questions at council

Council members also spoke about the current issue of rising health care premium costs.

Norwalk Safety-Service Director Dan Wendt said the city was trying to tackle problems with the general fund before dealing with the health care budget, although the city is looking at a 20-percent increase in its health insurance premiums.

About 40 percent of city employees are union.

Council member David Wallace asked why the city was not dealing with the non-union employees in the meantime.

Wendt said they did not plan to tackle health care costs until the city re-negotiated union contracts in 2018. It was typically the city’s policy, he said, to deal with healthcare for both union and non-union employees at once.

“Are we capable of doing that within our budget?” asked Wallace.

Yes, said Wendt.

Council members also discussed the possibility of starting a Facebook page or other social media account, and rehashed Finance Director Diane Eschen’s presentation from last week.

“Instead of having a council website where we incur costs, (we could) just utilize social media where we can accomplish the same thing,” Council President Steve Euton said.

The plan, Euton said, was to post things like agendas, minutes, announcements and other relevant documents. At the moment, everything is still up in the air. Council has yet to finalize what social media outlet it will use, who will post, what it will post, or indeed even if this will happen.

“Would you also include exhibits which where submitted to council?” Wendt asked. He referred back to Finance Director Eschen’s presentation, which is currently available as a PowerPoint from city hall.

“Anything that’s public record could be out there,” Euton replied.

Some good news also came out of the work session. Police Chief Dave Light and Fire Chief John Soisson were also both present. Light was pleased to report on recent efforts toward acquiring a new K-9 unit.

He said the police received a generous donation from the American Legion, and would be looking for a well-maintained, used K-9 car.

“It would be a fantastic opportunity,” said Light.