Council to review revolving loan plan

The resolution in question certifies “that the revolving loan fund plan is consistent with and supportive of the area’s current economic adjustment strategy.”

Norwalk is one of several Ohio cities which receives a grant from the Ohio Economic Development Administration’s revolving loan program. Per the EDA’s website, this program “supplies small businesses and entrepreneurs with the gap financing needed to start or expand their business.”

Every year, Norwalk must show the EDA it is using the grant for its intended purpose. This resolution is meant to be a formal statement affirming as much.

The previously approved $50,100 loan will go to Family Life Counseling and Psychiatric Services, a 501c3 based out of Mansfield. It has offices in several locations, including Loudonville, Bellevue, Willard and Norwalk.

Council also will examine an emergency ordinance to amend the Norwalk municipal code.

City finance director Diane Eschen sent a letter to Mayor Rob Duncan last week, asking for changes to the 2016 budget to accommodate for changes in different funds. These include the police department general fund, fire general fund, fire pension fund, capital improvement fund and Old State Road Widening Phase 1 fund.

Council also will cover other ordinances today — one to pay Alert Tracking Services for maintenance and support of city law enforcement systems. The other will consider creating a separate fund for the revenue and spending used for the Old State Road widening project.