County offices getting new phone systems

The county budget commission recently approved the allocation of $58,000 from real estate taxes to assist funding the phone systems.

The budget commission consists of Auditor Roland Tkach, Treasurer Kathleen Schaffer and Prosecutor Daivia Kasper.

The total cost of the telephone system, as outlined by the county commissioners, is $157,320.

“The $58,000 is money over the estimate,” Tkach said about the funds to be taken from real estate taxes.

The offices to receive new telephone systems include the common pleas court, juvenile and probate court, recorder, clerk of courts, adult probation, auditor/tax map, human resources/risk management, law office, victims assistance, public defender, treasurer, commissioners and board of elections.

The prosecutor, sheriff, license bureau and title office already had new telephone systems installed.

Each office will contribute to the overall purchase of the system according to how many telephones are needed at each office.

Tkach talked about the telephone system at the auditor’s office.

“It’s outdated,” he said. “It’s beyond its economic life. It needs replaced because we’ve experienced many problems.

“I know on my phone, I can only call out on two of the four lines,” Tkach said.

Tkach also noted that many times residents will try to call the office, but receive a busy signal, even when lines are available.

“This is a good example of county office holders working together,” the auditor said.

The funds are available for the system.

“We are able to afford this very important purchase,” Tkach said. “The revenue is above estimate by 17 percent.”