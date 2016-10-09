Veteran Service takes first step toward new building

They sought other options, including renting, relocating or building a new building, but that still provided a roadblock — all of those require money.

To fix this issue, the veterans, represented by Matt Raymond and John Arbogast, repeated the same request they gave to the commissioners last month.

The veterans asked “to approve a resolution to create a capital improvement fund as a separate line item” from the general fund. This would allow them to save for a new building, or at least repairs to their current one.

“We’ve had no responses yet,” said Arbogast, secretary of the Huron County Veteran Service Commission.

Like last time, the request was followed by a lengthy discussion between the two parties.

“We’ve depended on Marques for direction,” replied Gary Bauer, referring to the commissioners’ lawyer. “Is that money at the discretion of the county commissioners, as opposed to the veterans board?”

Marques Binette replied yes, technically it was.

Bauer went on to try to explain that any money saved in a capital improvement fund could still be spent at the commissioners’ discretion, despite being separate from the general fund.

“If the commissioners want to commit (career) suicide, they can use that money for other matters,” Bauer said.

Commissioner Joe Hintz also expressed his concern, albeit over a different matter.

“I understand where you’re coming from,” he said. “But for this fund to build to that point, it’s going to take many, many years.”

Discussion quickly veered away from approving the line item, as the veterans and commissioners discussed whether the funds would be enough.

“I don’t even know if you know if that will provide sufficient funding,” Hintz directed to Matt Raymond.

“I do,” Raymond replied.

Raymond went on to talk about when veteran services approached the commissioners in May of this year, saying the veterans were told they needed to find a funding source if they wanted a new facility. Raymond pointed out that over $2.1 million has been returned by the veterans to the general fund over the past eight years. With a capital improvement fund set up, they could save their yearly surplus to be used for a new building.

“This is the way we’ve answered your request,” Raymond said. He explained the current building on Shady Lane is old, deteriorating and has issues with privacy due to the layout. There is also the issue of upkeep, as the county is no longer willing to sink any money into the structure.

During the meeting, Hintz said the issue of where to keep the veterans while they saved enough funds would arise.

“We’re not going to keep just the veterans in that big old building,” he said. The county is legally required to provide a space for the Veteran Service Commission. He suggested they consider relocation, perhaps to the old BMV building.

This led to some apparent frustration, as Raymond, Bauer and Hintz discussed whether or not the veterans would be forced to stay in their current building.

“I’m not clear what you think our destination is going to be,” Raymond said.

The issue of where the veterans would stay while the money built up was not resolved. Eventually, commissioner Dunlap spoke up.

“The only issue at hand is that we create this account, and I move we go ahead and create this account and a memorandum of understanding,” Dunlap said.

The motion was immediately approved, and further discussion put off until a later date.