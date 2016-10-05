9-1-1 consolidation dominates Norwalk council meeting

After attending Monday’s 9-1-1 assessment meeting, council member David Wallace had some comments on the state of Norwalk’s emergency services.

During Monday’s meeting, MCM Consulting president Mike McGrady mentioned that dispatch centers in the county could be at risk for liability if they failed to consolidate.

Wallace told council he had spoken to Norwalk’s fire and police chiefs, and was told they did not see any sign of liability. This was backed up by Mayor Rob Duncan during the meeting.

“We are completely in compliance with the laws,” Duncan said. “We have some of the best training.”

Safety-Service Director Dan Wendt spoke about the final 9-1-1 consolidation meeting, which will be today, Oct. 5 at 6 p.m., New London Village Council Chambers. He then encouraged the county commissioners to consider hiring a 9-1-1 coordinator at McGrady’s suggestion.

Police Chief Dave Light was present as well on Tuesday — speaking in favor of consistent, countywide training standards for the Public Safety Answering Points (PSAPs) in the county.

However, Light said he thinks “the whole situation is going to correct itself in January.”

Light pointed to communication barriers between the sheriff’s office and county police dispatchers as one reason for recent talk of consolidation.

Although Light advised the situation would likely resolve next year, he did say the county should adopt Emergency Medical Dispatch (EMD) protocol, which North Coast EMS currently follows. In that case, police dispatchers would be trained to handle calls involving medical emergencies such as choking. They would no longer have to always transfer these to North Coast — saving valuable time.

Public Works Director Josh Snyder also spoke during the meeting. He gave an update on a city generator which had been replaced, saying “We had a few moments of touch-and-go, but we should be good for another 40 years.”

Snyder also noted that the city was receiving many applications for commercial building plans. These include the recently announced Dunkin’ Donuts, as well as a residential subdivision and a number of other plans Snyder was unable to announce yet.

“We hear a lot of talk, but when you see the plans it gets real,” Snyder said.

Council also approved the only item not tabled on the agenda. The resolution authorized the mayor to enter a $50,100 loan with Family Life Counseling and Psychiatric Services, Inc. Chris Castle motioned for approval and Wallace seconded. The resolution was passed without comment.