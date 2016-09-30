South Central welcomes county commissioners

On Tuesday, they convened at South Central High School. Commissioners Tom Dunlap, Gary Bauer and Joe Hintz held their regular session in front of social studies students as part of an annual effort to bring government to the classroom.

They were also joined by dog warden Gary Ousley and Huron County Board of Developmental Disabilities superintendent, Kari Smith.

“It went very well,” Bauer said, Thursday after the meeting. “(The students) were very attentive.”

“It was an enjoyable meeting,” said Dunlap, who also noted that the students seemed very interested in the meeting.

Several stayed after the session to ask the commissioners questions.

Both Bauer and Dunlap noted that the reports presented by Ousley and Smith went well.

“He (Ousley) made it so the students would find it interesting,” Bauer said.

“He comes in every quarter and gives us a report on the number of dogs he takes in, and the number of dogs that were then retrieved by their owner, the number that were adopted,” Dunlap said.

Smith also spoke to the students — explaining what the HCBDD does, such as assisting people with developmental disabilities in finding jobs that cater to their strengths and interests.

“I think it’s important that the public understands that challenged young people can work themselves, and do those kinds of things,” Bauer said.

During the meeting, the commissioners also approved an item encouraging job growth for youth in Huron County. They approved the Area 7 Consortium of Chief Elected Officials Intergovernmental Agreement.

The agreement allows Huron County to receive funding to provide job training and placement assistance to youths aged 14 to 24. This includes services such as teaching job skills, helping individuals enter internships and assisting with resumes, for a few examples.

While the Area 7 Consortium has existed for years, it ran into some trouble about eight months ago when Governor Kasich wanted to reorganize it into different sections. The 43 counties in the group would be split up by geographical area instead.

After some protests, and an appeal from the counties, the appeal was approved to avoid dissolving the consortium. Tuesday’s commissioner approval basically just allowed things to stay the way they were, Bauer said.

In other business, the commissioners approved a contract with General Restoration Corp. to restore the exterior of the county courthouse.

“The architect got estimates (and) we approved that contract with a restoration group, the same people that did the jail,” Bauer said.

The estimate for the restoration was $50,000. He said the contract was approved at about $46,000.

During the meeting, the commissioners also approved the appropriation of grant fund from the Ohio Drug Use Prevention Fund. This fund is related to the DARE program, and will actually help fund officer Mitchell Cawrse. Cawrse is currently heading the DARE program at South Central, and serves as their liaison with the sheriff’s office.