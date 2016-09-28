Ben Kenny explains 'real demand for counseling services' during council meeting

Ben Kenny, Community Development Coordinator with WSOS Community Action, spoke to council regarding the loan request.

Kenny said the loan would cover 50 percent of the total project cost. The counseling service wishes to purchase a building at 34 Woodlawn Ave. in Norwalk from the Catholic Diocese, Kenny said.

“Unfortunately, there’s a real demand for their counseling services,” Kenny said. “Psychiatric and drug-related counseling.”

“Because they’re expanding so much, they’re a little concerned about the cashflow.”

He said the move would lead to the hiring of three new employees: two counselors and a support person. He also said the service is already operating in Norwalk — renting a space behind the Episcopal church.

Council member Deb Lucal asked how soon the move would occur.

“I think if they could, they would do it tomorrow,” Kenny replied.

Apparently, the funds would cover costs such as hiring the three new staff members, updating the building, paving the parking lot and installing new technology.

In light of the ongoing drug and opioid epidemic in Norwalk, city council also made a decision Tuesday to designate Oct. 2, 2016 in honor of the event, Imagine a Drug-Free Community.

Although the meeting was a work session, council went into a special session to vote on the item for this. Council member Chris Castle explained the event, Imagine a Drug-Free Community, would involve a recovery walk among other things.

Castle said the resolution was meant “to say that we recognize Oct. 2 as a day of hope and inspiration within the city.”