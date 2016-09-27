Norwalk council to consider $50k loan to counseling service

The item in question is a resolution which would allow the mayor to enter into a loan agreement with Family Life Counseling and Psychiatric Services, Inc. to the tune of $50,100. The money would be lent at a fixed interest rate of 2 percent at a term of 20 years.

Even if passed by council, it would still need to be approved by the Ohio Department of Development.

The money would come from Norwalk’s business revolving loan fund. The supposed purpose of this is to help local businesses either build profit, expand or locate themselves within the city, and to establish low to mid-wage jobs.

Prior to the city council meeting, there will be a finance committee meeting at 6 p.m. in the city hall conference room. The committee will deal with several items.

Norwalk Finance Director Diane Eschen’s fund revenue presentation is at the top of the agenda. Eschen is scheduled to be followed by a continued discussion on medical insurance, upcoming levies and a budget discussion.

The reciprocal tax credit issue is also on the agenda, although it is the second-to-last item and there is no assurance it will be discussed.