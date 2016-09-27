How much help would your neighborhood need if several inches of rain fell in a 24-hour period?

Huron County is fortunate to have strong volunteer organizations like CERT, Red Cross and Salvation Army who respond quickly during these kinds of disasters. In rural communities, churches come forward and offer help in clean up and sheltering. Volunteers and relatives from civic clubs, schools and organizations come forward to do what is needed. The work gets done, and somehow small communities survive.

How is this work coordinated? Who is in charge of it? Can the volunteers be trusted? Are they actually trained to do these things? What dare they do, and who supervises and pays for their work? How does one find them? These are all very good questions, and ones that are important when help is needed.

Come to “Beyond Response – Joining Forces to Serve in Disasters” on Oct. 7 and 8 to find the answers to these questions and more.

Sponsored by the Huron County Emergency Management Agency and the North Coast CERT and Disaster Coalition, this conference will give you lots of information about disaster needs and response. The conference is graciously hosted by The Chapel, one of the coalition partners, at their Sandusky Campus, 4444 Galloway Road, Sandusky.

Information is available by accessing the website at HYPERLINK "http://www.disastercoaliton.com" www.disastercoaliton.com or by calling the Huron County EMA at 419-663-5772. Registration is encouraged prior to Sept. 30 but not required. This conference is free and open to the public; it is supported by a Department of Homeland Security Grant to the area EMA offices.