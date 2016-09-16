Tax credit, revenue loss dominate finance committee meeting

The ordinance, which would have cost residents working out-of-town, recently was sent back to committee from council after it received heavy criticism.

During the meeting, council president Steve Euton tried to understand why the measure failed. Council members who supported the ordinance at first later turned against it, he said.

One reason, Euton guessed, was that they may have given support without understanding.

To remedy this, Euton suggested they need to be better informed.

“Every single one of them could be here as an attendee,” he said.

Although, he said there was still an obligation to make sure everyone was informed before they made any decisions.

“Is there a way that we could help that understanding gap?” he asked.

He pointed out that the committee has had time to debate these ordinances and understand them while the rest of council has not.

Many residents may not understand the city’s finances either, Euton noted. With so many funds allocated so many different places, it can be difficult to interpret the numbers.

“It’s our job from the administrative side to disseminate that information,” agreed Norwalk Safety-Service Director Dan Wendt.

The committee seemed to agree that breaking down the data into easy-to-understand visuals, such as graphs and charts, would better explain their budgetary needs.

For example, Norwalk Law Director Stuart O’Hara pointed out the money in certain funds can’t be used for other purposes.

“People don’t understand our streams of revenue,” Mayor Rob Duncan said.

The committee also was interested in seeing two different sets of data: the estimated taxes for the median resident who works in Norwalk and the estimated taxes for one who doesn’t work in Norwalk.

“I think that would help us understand and appreciate what you ask for,” said Euton.

Finance director Diane Eschen also consulted with the committee on the possibility of a five-year forecast. This would allow them a more objective insight into the future. It would also cost money to do so.

Council members Steve Schumm and David Wallace inquired as to why the city didn’t simply do the forecast in-house.

“I don’t have extra staff,” Eschen said. “It is going to be a very time-consuming project.”

Eschen also noted an outside contractor would be able work more quickly, more objectively.

“From the private entity side, they don’t want to hear about it,” Wallace responded, referring to several businesses he had spoken to.

There is still no consensus on how they will do a five-year forecast.

While the committee didn’t solve the city’s financial problems Tuesday, they did agree on one thing—keeping people informed seems a step in the right direction.