The most pressing of these was the condemned structure which currently stands at 13 James Street.

“As far as residential (buildings), this is the worst,” said Dan Wendt, Norwalk’s safety-service director. “When you sit next door, you can very much smell it. It invites vermin.”

Wendt showed photos of the property to council members — featuring room full of trash and human waste. According to a next-door neighbor, the property also attracts squatters and drug addicts looking for a place to get high.

The last time the property had a dumpster was in Nov. 2015. The current owner lives in California and apparently has done nothing to deal with the problem, and did not respond to the city’s notices until now.

“This residence has had multiple violations,” said Public Works Director Josh Snyder. “It was finally signed for a week ago.”

Thanks to Tuesday’s work session, legislation on the ballot will allow council to vote on a resolution regarding the property. The city would then be able to clean up the property, which is a public health hazard, and pass the cost onto the owner.

Wendt also suggested council consider a new ordinance to deal with similar situations arise in the future.