HC Auditor visits gas stations

“This was part of Project Ponderosa,” Tkach said. “It was an initiative by the state auditor’s association to do an unannounced sweep, not only in Huron County, but of the entire state, as a coordinated effort by county auditors.”

Tkach said at least 30 skimmers have been discovered in Ohio since last October. A skimmer permits a person to obtain a customer’s debit or credit card information, as the device is placed inside the pump’s card reader.

During Thursday’s sweep, no skimmers were detected in Huron County.

Skimmers recently were discovered in Sandusky and Erie counties, according to McClaflin.

“It’s really starting to hit close to home.” McClaflin said, adding skimmers used to be only found in big cities and along major highways.

The skimmer sweeps will continue at random intervals, Tkach said.

“On Thursday, we were checking the pumps and also educating the employees on the issue,” Tkach said.

“They were happy to have us,” McClaflin said. “We found nothing and we were received well.”

“Ultimately, it’s the store owner’s responsibility,” he added.

“The employees need to be aware,” Tkach said. “They need to know what to look for.”

Gas stations were checked in Norwalk, Fitchville, New London, Greenwich, New Haven, Willard, Bellevue and Monroeville.

Tkach said gas station owners and managers can help themselves by opening each card reader twice daily and inspecting the inside for anything that looks suspicious.