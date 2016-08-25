Senior enrichment building 'not financially feasible'

Senior services representative and former commissioner Ralph Fegley showed up at the meeting, looking for a definitive answer on whether the program would receive funding.

Senior Enrichment Services was looking at the option of renovating a pre-existing building for a new senior center in partnership with Fisher-Titus Medical Center. The cost was projected between $90,000 and $108,000.

“I don’t like rumors,” Fegley said. “We ended up on today being the day and I need to tell the senior enrichment board what the answer is.”

Although Fegley expected the commissioners to make a decision Tuesday, Senior Enrichment Services wasn’t on the agenda.

“We’re stuck,” he continued. “We have no other alternatives.”

Fegley went on to detail some of the badly-needed repairs at the current senior building.

“I’m just praying the old elevator stays there. The front door doesn’t work. There’s a sign right on it,” he said. “The best I can figure is, if we don’t do this, we’ll be in that building another seven or eight years.”

“I’d like to see it, but we can’t spend money we don’t have,” Commissioner Joe Hintz said. “I’ve got to be fiscally responsible.”

The debate between Fegley and the commissioners grew tense as they argued whether or not the county had enough money in the general fund to cover the project.

As far as the commissioners were concerned, the numbers just didn’t work out.

“When your board came in before, and talked about a cost of $90,000, it sounded like a no-brainer,” Hintz said.

Fegley, clearly frustrated, responded that the projected numbers actually were written up by the county, not the senior center.

Hintz replied that the county’s finances have changed over the past year — that some projected numbers were off and the program wasn’t as financially feasible as expected.

Fegley said he had met with Huron County Auditor Roland Tkach to review the county’s budget.

“You have funds in your general fund that aren’t even designated for anything,” he began. “You have it. I’ve looked at your money. The seniors of this county are being stuck behind some parking lot.”

“(Tkach’s) numbers and our numbers; sometimes there’s no resemblence,” replied Commissioner Gary Bauer.

He said the auditor doesn’t always know when funds are assigned to different projects.

In the end, Fegler simply asked for a hard yes or no, telling the commissioners he would have to make some sincere apologies and thank Fisher-Titus.

The commissioners still were unable to give him a definitive “no.”

“This is difficult,” Commissioner Tom Dunlap said.

“There’s just not $108,000 to work with,” Bauer said.

While the commissioners had hope for future chances at funding the project, Fegler wasn’t optimistic.

“I think we’re done with Fisher-Titus.” he said. “We’re dead in the water.”