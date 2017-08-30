Wednesday's prep sports roundup

Norwalk 4, Perkins 1

The Lady Truckers came away with a Sandusky Bay Conference Lake division win over the Pirates on Wednesday.

Megan Berry won the first singles match 6-3, 6-3 over Serena Bruno. Gabby Horowitz fell to Maria Schoder 6-4, 7(5)-6 in second singles. After winning the first match 6-4, Lizzie Ratliff took the second set 5-4 to win the match due to an injury suffered by Diana Schoder.

At first doubles, Macy Miller and Jordan Gran came away with a 6-4, 6-1 win against Ashley Kaufman and Dehvin Shumate. Sela Berry and Mara Berry defeated Cassie Cebull and Ryleigh Keller 6-2, 6-2 in second doubles.

“Megan was able to win a lot of the key points as well as many of the longer points,” Norwalk coach Chris Higgins said. “Gabby and Lizzie were both involved in marathon matches that were 2.5+ hours long. Gabby really wanted to stay in the second set. She forced a tiebreaker, but came up short. Lizzie was able to basically stay one game up for almost two entire sets. It was back and forth the entire time.

“Macy and Jordan started off slow, but came roaring back to take control of both sets. Sela and Mara were very steady today in a two set victory. Absolutely a great effort by all of the ladies today.”

Norwalk hosts Shelby today in another Lake division matchup.

Edison 3, P. Clinton 2

The Lady Chargers edged the Redskin in Wednesday’s SBC bay division match. They now stand 2-2 in the SBC and 3-5 overall.

Mariah Medina kicked things off with a 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 win over Emma Eickert in first singles. In second singles, Jayla Medina defeated Lauren Shaw 6-1, 6-0. Emily Vogus swept Bailey Cole 6-0, 6-0 in third singles.

Edison lost both of its doubles’ matches, as Kaylee Ries and Lexi Weyer fell 6-1, 6-0 to Lauren Steyer and Paige Steyer. Ally Batterton and Amelia Smith beat Madisyn Frederick and Kassidy Burdue 6-2, 6-4.

BOYS’ GOLF

Willard 167, Edison 176

HURON — The Crimson Flashes edged the Chargers in a Sandusky Bay Conference Bay division match on Wednesday.

Kolin McKelvey paced Willard with a 40, while Mitchell Carnahan shot a 41. Alec Gardner carded a 42 and Ian Brown had a 44.

Leading Edison was Casey Fair with a 42. Ryan Nealey recorded a 43, Thomas Oeder 45 and Noah Pulaski 46.

New London 187, St. Paul 254

NEW LONDON — The Wildcats made it a season sweep over the Flyers after Wednesday’s victory.

Weston Eibel medaled for New London after shooting a 38. Ben Crawshaw and Jaylin Moffit each carded 43, Kotiana Barber 63 and Sean Andolsek 65.

Keegan Baker led St. Paul with a 48, Joseph Swope 64, Nathan Juby 70 and David Swope 72.

GIRLS’ GOLF

Edison 192, P. Clinton 233

PORT CLINTON — The Lady Chargers put together a strong performance in Wednesday’s SBC Bay division win over the Redskins.

Zoe Grant and Jacque Butler paced Edison with 42 and 43, respectively. Jordan Pruitt shot a 46 and Abby Woodyard tallied a 61.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

Edison 5, Vermilion 4

VERMILION — The Lady Chargers edged Vermilion in Wednesday’s SBC bay division match.

Scoring goals for the Edison was Savanna Smith and Piper Nickoli with two apiece. Hanna Ceja also scored once. Brooke Yates, Natalie White, Katelyn Chenevey, Smith and Ceja each had an assist.

The Lady Chargers will return to action on Wednesday when they travel to Port Clinton.

The Edison jayvee team dropped a close match with Vermilion 2-1.

The lone goal for the Chargers was scored by Katie Nealy with a assist from Chelsea Jamison.

CROSS COUNTRY

Norwalk boys, girls finish second at Bellevue

The Norwalk cross country teams competed in a two-mile race with three other teams at Bellevue on Tuesday — finishing second as a team in the boys and girls races.

The boys team was led by senior Julian Go's third-place finish in a time of 10:44.

Mitchell Sommer (10:46) was fifth, while Robert Vazquez (10:47) was sixth and Cobey Kromer (10:53) was 10th among finishers in the top 10 for the Truckers.

Also for the Norwalk boys, Owen Lottman (10:59) was 13th, Chris Mohr (11:06) was 15th and Jose Dominguez (11:11) was 16th.

In girls action, Norwalk was led by senior Bethany Cring (12:47), who also took third overall. Elyse Coe (13:36) and Jada Thomas (14:01) finished eighth and 11th for Norwalk.

Also for Norwalk, Janie Dominguez (14:03) was 13th, followed by Lauryn Maloney (14:36) in 19th, Allison Reyna (14:59) in 22nd and Cayla Sowders (15:11) in 25th.

“I cannot say enough about the time and effort all of these runners are putting in,” Norwalk coach Drw Karnhem said. “This was our third meet in eight days, which is a lot for even an elite runner to take on.

“It was nice competing in a two-miler, which is not the norm, but it gave runners the chance to work on their speed and a different perspective on racing a shorter course,” he added.