Eibel fires a 35 in NL FC win

PLYMOUTH — The New London Wildcats kicked off Firelands Conference play in style with a trip to Woody Ridge to take on the Plymouth Big Red.

The Wildcats took home the victory with a team score of 168 while the Big Red tallies a 180. Weston Eibel led the way for New London with a 1-under par 35 and recorded the best round of the day. Jaylin Moffit came in with a 2-over par 38 and Ben Crawshaw added a nice third score with a 41. Sean Andolsek added to the team score with a 54 while Marcus Mayhorn added a 56 and Hayden Liss added a 57.

New London improved to 2-1 in matches and kicked off FC play with a win and a 1-0 mark in the early season. The Wildcats are back in action on Monday with a home match against Mapleton.

Plymouth was led by Jacob Adams who recorded the best score for the Big Red with a 41. Brody Brown chipped in with a 43 while Nate Sexton and Draven Kelley each added 48’s. Emily Blanton fired a 51 and Zeb Finnegan added a 54 to round out the scoring for Plymouth.

Crestview takes down St. Paul

The Flyers are still searching for their first win of the season after a 180-245 loss to the Cougars on Wednesday.

Joseph Swope and Keegan Baker led St. Paul with matching 58’s, followed by David Swope’s 64 and Nathan Juby 65.

The Flyers will travel to Tiffin Calvert today for a non-conference match.

Editor’s note: In Tuesday’s edition of the Reflector, it was stated that the St. Paul boys’ golf team defeated Mapleton. That information was incorrect, as the Mounties beat the Flyers 193-258.

Lady Truckers defeat Sailors

Norwalk picked up a non-league win on Wednesday, beating Vermilion 194-229.

Bethany Cring paced the Lady Truckers with a 46, followed by Hannah Dumbeck with a 47, Anna Little 48 and Bella Blaney 53.

Norwalk will go to Shelby today for a league match with the Whippets.

Chargers edge Flyers

HURON — The Edison girls’ golf team came out on top of St. Paul 175-197 on Wednesday at Thunderbird South.

Gabby Scavuzzo led the Lady Flyers with a 46, while Caitlyn Corrigan carded a 49, Raquel Taggart 50, Miller Hosack 52, Grace Gillen 62 and Kaitlyn Bryant 76.

TENNIS

Norwalk finds way to survive Edison

Wednesday was a close one, but the Lady Truckers found a way to win a non-league match against the Lady Chargers, 3-2.

In the first singles battle, Edison’s Mariah Medina came back for a 1-6, 6-0, 6-2 win over Megan Berry. Charger Jayla Medina picked up the second doubles victory, defeating Gabby Horowitz 6-4, 6-1.

Norwalk’s first win came in third singles, when Lizzie Ratliff downed Emily Vogus 2-6, 6-2, 6-2. The first doubles team of Macy Miller and Jordan Gran picked up a 6-0, 6-0 win against Jackelyn Rospert and Kaylee Ries. Mara Berry and Emma Trost defeated Madison Frederick and Ella Meredith 6-2, 6-2.

“This was definitely a tough match between neighboring schools,” Lady Trucker coach Chris Higgins said. “Megan came out very strong in her match, but couldn't keep up with her opponent who hit the ball better as the match went along. Gabby was never able to get anything going as her opponent kept her guessing throughout the match. With the match tied 2-2, Lizzie ended up saving the Truckers as she made a very strong comeback after losing the first set. Both doubles teams really rolled today.”