Prep Golf Roundup

The New London Wildcats lost to Willard 177-183 on Tuesday during a match at the Willard Golf Club.

Ben Crawshaw led the way for New London with a 40 while Weston Eibel carded a 43. Jaylin Moffit added a nice third score with a 46 while Sean Andoisek added a 54, Dax Amburgy had a 61 and Hayden Liss rounded out the scores with a 62.

New London is back in action on Wednesday with a match against Plymouth at Woody Ridge.

Flyers down Mapleton in FC action

The St. Paul Flyers opened Firelands Conference play with a big win over Mapleton on Monday 193-258.

Leading the way for St. Paul was Gage Espy with a 41 while Zach Howman added a 46. Trevor Kusa also fired a 46 to add a nice third score. Zach McGregor carded a 60 while Like Miller added a 71 and Jexin McQuate added a 77.

Norwalk takes fourth at Shelby Invite

The Norwalk Lady Truckers took fourth place in the Shelby Invitational on Monday with a team score of 411.

Hannah Dumbeck earned a medal in the invite with a 95 while Bethany Cring fired a 96 and Anna Little added a 97 to give the Truckers three impressive scores. Chloe Thomas carded a 123 while Noelle Jackson added a 135 and Madison Duncan added a 137.

The Lady Truckers are back in action on Wednesday hosting Vermilion.

St. Paul takes seventh at Shelby Invite

The St. Paul Lady Flyers finished in the middle of the pack at the Shelby Invite on Monday with a 425 team score.

Gabby Scavuzzo led the way with a 91 while Miller Hosack carded a 108. Tori Pocos added a 116 while Sara Scavuzzo added a 110, Crace Gillen had a 128 and Brooke Bleile had a 140.

Willard finishes 10th at Shelby Invite

The Willard Lady Flashes gave it all they had at the Shelby Invite with just four girls participating in the event. They took 10th place with a team score of 431.

Elli White fired a 98 while Madison Moneypenny added a 102. Grace Conaway carded a 110 and Sierra Lewis added a 121.