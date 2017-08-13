Lady Truckers open tennis season with a win

FREMONT — The Norwalk Lady Truckers’ first tennis match of the year was a favorable one, as they defeated Fremont Ross 3-2 in the first round of the Div. I Ohio Tennis Coaches’ Association tournament.

Megan Berry locked down a win in first singles, beating Gillian Gallagher 6-3, 6-4. In first doubles, Macy Miller and Jordan Gran downed Natalie Brown and Berlin Swaisgood 6-1, 6-2. Mara Berry and Emma Trost defeated Sophia Biggins and Lillie Swinehart 6-3, 6-3 to round out Norwalk’s wins.

Gabby Horowitz suffered a 6-3, 6-4 loss to Olivia Henry at second singles, while Lizzie Ratliff lost 6-3, 6-2 to Lily Abdoo.

“We knew coming into the match that these teams were evenly matched up,” Lady Trucker coach Chris Higgins said. “Megan really played well today. She was down in both of the first two sets, but made a comeback. Gabby and Lizzie were both playing against players with much more varsity experience. Both made their opponents earn a lot of points. Macy and Jordan were a solid anchor for us at first doubles today. Mara and Emma, after some early inconsistencies, put together a two set victory.”

Norwalk (1-0) will travel to play Notre Dam Academy in the second round of the OTCA tournament at a date to be determined, but will take on Port Clinton on Tuesday in a non-divisional matchup.

GOLF

Truckers place seventh at Flag City Invite

FINDLAY — It wasn’t the best day for the Norwalk golf squad, as it took seventh out of 12 teams in Findlay’s Flag City Invitational.

Van Buren earned the top spot with a team score of 307. Norwalk tallied a 343.

Braden Nunez led the Truckers with a 40-41-81, followed by Jarod Kessler 45-45-90, Cam Nickoli 46-40-86, Jonah Mersereau 46-44-90, Grant Fisher 40-46-86 and Owen Rhodes 49-49-98.

Norwalk will take on Shelby in a dual match on Tuesday at 12 p.m.