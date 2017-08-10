Lady Truckers win first-ever team championship at Willard

Ana Little led the Lady Truckers, shooting an 81 — a school record for 18 holes. Hannah Dumbeck shot an 86, Bethany Cring 94 and Noelle Jackson added a 118.

The St. Paul Lady Flyers were also in attendance, as the team finished with a 412. Gabby Scavuzzo, who carded an 80, medaled after winning a four-hole playoff. Caitlyn Corrigan shot a 93, Cassie Baker 118 and Regan Olak 121.

The two teams will be back in action on Monday when they travel to the Shelby Invite.

N. London, St. Paul compete in Simonson Invite

ASHLAND — The Wildcats had a stellar outing on Thursday, finishing fifth in Mapleton’s Simonson Invite at Brookside Golf Course.

New London was led by Weston Eibel, who shot a 74, finishing third overall. Ben Crawshaw’s 78 was good for ninth overall. Jaylin Moffit had a, 83, Hayden Grills 118 and Kotiana Barber 119.

St. Paul tabbed 17th place, finishing with a team score of 494. Joseph Swope tallied a 116, Keegan Baker 119, David Swope 126 and Nathan Juby carded a 133.

Both teams will compete in the Willard Invitational today.