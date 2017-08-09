Truckers take home another Port Clinton Classic title

"Our five seniors continue to compete at a high level and we are getting contributions all through the lineup which is how you win a 20 team invite,” Norwalk coach Wes Douglas said. “We travel to Red Hawk Run in Findlay on Saturday for the Van Buren Black Knight Invitational at 1 p.m. which will have a strong field."

New London put up a nice score of 390 as Ben Crawshaw continued to play well with an 88 to lead the Wildcats. Jaylin Moffit carded an 89 followed by Weston Eibel with a 92. Kotiana Barger added a 121 while Sean Andolsek recorded a 128 to round out the New London scoring. The Wildcats are back in action on Thursday at the Simonson Invitational at Brookside in Ashland.

Edison takes fourth at the Edison Girls Invite

The host team Edison Lady Chargers took fourth place in their home invitational with a fine round of 331 for a team score. Jac Butler and Jordan Pruitt led the Lady Chargers with 78’s while Zoe Grant added an 82 and Lauren Neher carded a 93. The home team showed off what they return from last year’s state championship team in the 30-team event.

Avon Lake won the tournament with a team score of 321.

The Norwalk Lady Truckers took 14th out of 30 teams at the Edison Girls Golf Invite on Wednesday with a team score of 400. Bethan Cring fired a 90 to lead the Lady Truckers while Hannah Dumbeck carded a 93 and Anna Little added a 94. Madison Duncan rounded out the scoring with a 123. Norwalk is back in action on Thursday at the Willard Invitational.

The St. Paul girls team finished with a final score of 381 at the Edison Invite. Gabby Scavuzzo led the way with an 88 while Caitlyn Corrigan carded a 92. Miller Hosack finished with a 100 while Raquel Taggert rounded out the scoring with a 101. Sara Scavuzzo added a 112 and Cassie Baker carded a 120 for the two scores St. Paul was able to drop.

Willard girls take second at Buckeye Central Invite

The Willard Lady Flashes took second place at the Buckeye Central Invite on Wednesday behind a nice round by Elli White who carded a 97 for the day. Madison Moneypenny recorded the second lowest score for Willard with a 110 while Grace Conaway fired a 119 and Sierra Lewis recorded a 120.

The Flashes finished with a446 as a team taking second place behind the hosts Buckeye Central Buckettes. Buckeye Central shot a 400 while Wynford recorded a 481.