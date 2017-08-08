Lady Truckers drop SBC opener in a tight one

The Lady Truckers walked away with a very narrow defeat 183-180. Bethan Cring put up an impressive 9-hole score of 40 to lead all Norwalk golfers. Hannah Dumbeck was close behind with a 43 while Anna Little posted a 45 to give the Lady Truckers three very nice scores at the top. Madison Duncan carded a 55 while Noelle Jackson added a 66 and Regan Kastor posted a 68

For Perkins, Abby Singler fired a 38 followed by Sammy Smith with a 41. Katie Visci carded a 50 followed by Avery Kim with a 51, Lexee Bing with a 58 and Nancy Wahl with a 64.

The Lady Truckers will be back in action on Wednesday in the Edison Invite and on Thursday in the Willard invite.

Crawshaw fires an 84 to lead New London

The New London Wildcats played in the Grey Hawk Invite on Tuesday at Grey Hawk Golf Course in Lagrange. They took 12th place out of 16 team with a combined team score of 407.

Ben Crawshaw didn’t miss a beat from last season after posting the best score in the Firelands Conference tournament. He carded an 84 to lead the way and recorded the fourth best score of the entire tournament. Weston Eibel rolled into the club house with an 89 and Jaylin Moffit added a 91. Sean Andolsek had a 143 and Caileigh Kropka added a 150 to round out the scoring.

The Wildcats are back in action on Wednesday playing in the Port Clinton Classic at the Catawba Island Golf Club.