Koontz's dream comes true with Heritage Park induction

That’s how 83-year-old Al Koontz described his entry Sunday afternoon into Eagle Creek’s Heritage Park. “What happened to me here today was something you can only dream will happen. I see it as a dream come true.”

Koontz’s picture went up on the wall along with that of Steve Schneider and Billy Terry. All three of them were fixtures, first at the Elks Club and then when it transitioned to Eagle Creek.

Koontz went on to say that he has had a lot of memorable moments out on the teeing ground on New State Road. “My success in playing this great game is only over-shadowed by the friends I have made out here over the years. I’ll continue to make my trips around this course until I am unable to walk and when I am unable to do so, I’ll just come out and sit, remembering the days such as this one.”

It was a glowing testimony by his son, Eric, as to what Steve Schneider has accomplished in the game of golf. He named five championships his father has won over the years and that doesn’t count what he has done at Pinehurst in the national Elks tournament.

“I am not sure how you put into words the 62 years a person spends on a certain property,” Schneider offered. “It has gone by so fast but not so fast that I can’t recall the great memories.

“The Schneider Family will be forever indebted to the committee who thought so much of our name to first of all induct us as a family. And then following with this personal honor of going on the wall as an individual. To say this afternoon was a humbling experience would be an understatement.”

Terry has always put his fellow golfers and members of the Elks Club first. And that was obvious as he talked about his induction.

“I have always made it a point to view others first, “ Terry stated. “My hope was that my time would come. Now my further hope is that the man who taught me this great game, my father, will join me on that wall. I have tried to follow his teaching of integrity first of the game is first and foremost.”

Terry talked about his love affair of the game.

“I would spend all day out here, getting dropped off by my parents in the morning and then getting picked up at night. My father taught me the game although he insisted that before I take up the game as a player, that first I caddie. I did learn some from members but the Pinehurst Golf School was where I fashioned a swing that has held up to this day.”

Terry has won three club championships and four senior and/or super-senior titles.

Other speakers at the ceremony included Heritage Park historian Dale Casper, Elks member Laura Wheeler and Heritage Park committee members Ken Bleile and Gary Wilkins.

The 12-hole scramble tournament was won by the foursome of Scott and Erin Terry and Allison and Dave Ott. They figured a net score of 29-under par.

Scott Terry won two hole prizes, both for his third shot proximity on Holes 1 and 5. Ken Smith was also a double-winner, one for proximity in two shots on 10 and the second for his tee ball on 12.

Other hole prizes went to Carol Payne (closest to 150-yard post on 2); to Kevin Kirkpatrick for his long putt on 3; to Gary Keefer for his 2nd shot proximity on 4; to Troy Pittenger for his tee ball proximity on 6; to Jerry Breslin for his long putt on 7; to Nancy Bleile for her tee ball proximity on 8; to Mike Mongiardo for his proximity shot to the 150-yard post on 9 and to Kelly Schneider for her long putt on 11.