Bordman drops in two aces in two weeks

“Don’t figure,” the Eagle Creek member admitted. “I made my first one 25-year ago at a course that is probably no longer in existence, Riverdale Golf Club in Mason, WV. It is just across the river from Athens, OH. That shot was just about as ugly as you can get but maybe that made it even more memorable.

“Then, two weeks ago I was playing at Eagle Creek with Roger Tolley, John Ray and another guy that I only know by his nickname, I knock in a 7-iron from 157 yards on No. 7. That one was pretty true from stroke to distance,” he admitted.

The truly remarkable shot came last Monday at a Northern Ohio PGA event at Oberlin Country Club. Playing with Eagle Creek’s first-year pro Dustin Lieber, Bordman pulled off a rare fete.

“Probably not too many golfers have aced a par 4 hole but that’s what happened,” Bordman stated. “No. 10 at Oberlin is a 256-yard dogleg right, a hole that is not impossible for me because I can cut the ball with my driver. But to get it on the green on that hole, you have to negotiate a lot of foliage.

Bordman or Lieber, the latter also somehow driving the green, believed one of the shots was in the greenside-trap. But, in checking the ball that found the green, it ended up being Lieber’s drive and Bordman’s was not in the trap. A quick look-around and lo-and-behold, Bordman’s was in the hole.

Not impossible for as many rounds the long-hitting senior has played this year.

“No better than average golf,” is the way Bordman describes his spring and summer tournaments, however.

He started his personal mini-tour in late May at Worthington Hills at the Ohio Senior Open which is the U.S. Open qualifier. He shot 80. It took 71 to get into a playoff.

Then, in early June, he played in the Publinx Mid-Am at Apple Valley in Howard, OH east of Mt. Vernon. He played well, carding rounds of 79-73—152 but again failed to advance.

“I was hoping to at least get into a playoff this past week at Miami Valley Country Club, outside Dayton, the site of the Ohio Mid-Am. I shot 78-76—154 over the Donald Ross course, eventually missing by two strokes,” he offered.

Bordman, who is fast running out of vacation days, will play next month in the Ohio Publinx at Ashland Country Club, a four-day event at a club that has truly gone up-scale over the last two seasons.

“Ashland CC is a well-kept secret right now,” Bordman claimed. “But, when it gets out, look out.”

In August, Bordman will play in the U.S. Mid-Am at Weymouth Country Club in Medina.

“I have a shot at advancing,” he believed. “I think at least a half-dozen move on and I can handle that course.”

Bordman will also go back to Plum Brook and play in the Ohio Senior Hall of Fame Tournament in early August. He has proven he can also handle that course, finishing in the top eight in his two previous starts.

“One place I won’t be going back to is Pinehurst, the annual site of the Elk’s National Tournament,” he explained. “We have learned, that tournament has been canceled.”

Maybe for good reason. Bordman and his long-time partner from Eagle Creek, Jim Mongiardo, have won the championship flight of that tournament the last five years.

Meanwhile, the Eagle Creek pro shop tandem of Director of Golf Dave Morgan and first-year club pro Dustin Lieber have been doing equally-well in PGA Sectional events, the last one, a stroke play event at the 6,809-yard Chagrin Valley Country Club.

Both players shot even par 71’s to tie for fourth in a field that numbered 46 professionals.

It was Lieber’s first event as a professional.