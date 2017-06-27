Ohio Senior Amateur Hall of Fame Championship coming to Plum Brook

The sponsor of both events, and the only one the tournament has eve had, is Carnegie Investment Counsel.

The 36-hole championship is open to any player 50-or-older with an established handicap. Lucrative pro shop certificates are awarded to both gross and net winners and placers in five different age categories which makes the tournament very fair for everyone involved. Those age groups are 50-54, 55-59, 60-64, 65-69 and 70-up. Players over 70 have the option of playing in a special Super Sr. class.

The entry fee of $325 for all three days includes food after the event on Sunday and either breakfast and-or lunch on the tournament days.

Craig Soule is the Tournament Chairman while Lori Smith (1-419-627-4600) is the Tournament Coordinator and the contact person for questions on entry.

The defending champion is 53-year-old Tim Ford from Lewis Center, OH, his win coming on the strength of a sudden-death playoff with Fremont’s Buck Bauman, Mark Mickley, Howard, OH, and Mike Cassell, Hudson, OH. Ford’s two-day total of 143 was one of the highest winning scores in the history of the tournament. It tied the number posted by 2008 champion, Toledo’s Alan Fadel . One has to retreat 17 years to find a higher total only proving that Plum Brook, although just 6,448 yards in length, playing to a par 71, stands up to the best players in the Midwest.

Two players from Eagle Creek held their own in the field last year. Willard’s Roger Tolley was the Group 1 (50-54) net winner (146), winning a $150 gift certificate after figuring a 146 while Norwalk’s Rod Bordman, playing in the same group, was second in the gross category with a 152. He won $100.

Former Norwalk businessman Jim Boling, a long-time Plum Brook member, was the overall net champion at 134. He won $400 and crystal. Buck Bauman, the owners of Bauman’s Auto Group that includes a dealership in Norwalk, was the 2014 tournament champion. Playing out of the Fremont Country Club, Bauman was fourth last year, winning a $325 gift certificate.

Also, well-known to this area, Erie County Commissioner Bill Monaghan, won the Group 5 (70-up) net division with a 138, winning $150 in pro shop merchandise.

The weekend is highlighted by the Hall of Fame induction ceremony Monday night in the PBCC Banquet Room. This year three more well-known friends of Ohio golf will be inducted, Gary Robison, Akron, Gary Trivisonno, Cleveland, and T. Sterling Beckwith, Cleveland, the latter inducted posthumously.

Robison was a fixture at Firestone Country Club for many years, first as a teaching professional and then the head professional from 1981 to 1991 followed by his holding the title of Director of Golf from 1992 to 2006.

A PGA member since 1978, Robison probably has more prestigious titles and/or starters to his name than any other Ohio professional. That list of accomplishments includes seven Northern Ohio PGA Senior and/or Match Play Championships. He has qualified for the PGA in 1989, 1992 and 1993 and for the Senior PGA seven times. He qualified for the U.S. Open in 1997 and for the Senior Open in 2006, 2007 and 2008.

In addition, he has qualified for 28 PGA Club Professional Championships and 12 National Club Pro championships.

Robison is an eight-time Northern Ohio Section Player of the Year and eight time Senior Section Player of the Year.

Trivosonno was a fixture of the Northern Ohio PGA Section for many years as the head professional at Aurora Country Club (1991-2005). Although he has won any number of Ohio PGA events, he is perhaps best known for his being tied for fifth place after shooting a 69 after qualifying as club pro for the U.S. Open when it was held in 2008 at Oakland Hills CC (Birmingham, MI).

Trivisonno, who has shot 61 twice and jointly holds the Aurora CC scoring record of 64 with Arnold Palmer, Bruce Devlin and Charley Coody, is a three time Ohio Publinx champion and the winner of the 1977 Ohio Amateur Championship.

He was named Player of Year for the section seven times.

Beckwith, a member of the Greater Cleveland Sports Hall of Fame, won the Cleveland City Amateur back-to-back in 1900 and 1901.

He won the Ohio Amateur in 1904 and was a consistent qualifier for the national amateur starting in 1899.