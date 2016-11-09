Butler to continue golf career at Tusculum College

Fresh off the Edison Chargers’ state golf title last month, Butler on Wednesday signed a letter of intent to play golf and attend Tusculum College, a Div. II school in Greenville Tennessee this fall.

“I love playing golf and it’s going to be nice to be playing for another four years,” she said as family and friends gathered in the school library for the signing.

How about capping her senior season by coming home with that state championship trophy?

“It was really awesome going undefeated for the first time,” she said. “And then to make to the state tournament again and to win it was a big thrill I had being my senior year, It’s just an amazing thrill I don’t know how to describe.”

Butler said the Chargers earned the state crown.

“What you put into it you get out of it and I think we really deserved it after the last three years. I think we accomplished our goals.”

How about being nine hours from home in Tennessee?

“It’s probably going to be a little tough in the beginning. ... Having somebody to come home to every night,” Butler said. “I am really happy I am going to branch out, meet new people and start a new experience.”

And how about her golf game?

“I am still going to have to keep working on my mental attitude toward my game,” she said.

She is the daughter of Bob and Sarah Butler. Attending the signing were Charger coach Lisa Kelble and swing coach Justin Long.