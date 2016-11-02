Norwalk girls golf earns recognition

“Ellie earned her place on the second team by working hard since her freshman year,” Norwalk coach don Nardecchia said. “Her 9-hole and 18-hole averages fit right into that group. With the caliber of the first team players being named to the second team is great honor.

“Addie works tirelessly at improving. Many days she is the first person at practice and beats everyone else by 20 minutes or more. Hard work isn't always seen but in her case it has been acknowledged.”

Norwalk native and Findlay coach Hannah Schneider earned Co Coach of the Year honors as well.

Academic All-Ohio

Last Tuesday, four Norwalk seniors earned Academic All-Ohio after playing golf at least two years and maintaining a 3.25 grade point average. Darian Brooks, Addie Mannino, Shayla Mendez and Ellie Schneider all earned the prestige.

“The academic honor speaks to the high caliber of player I have had the privilege to coach at Norwalk High,” Nardecchia said. “When you talk of student athletes these ladies personify that. On our record book, All-league or all-district honors are listed after the honor roll and all of our past players that have received the Academic All-Ohio team award.”