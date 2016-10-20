Three Truckers make All-NOL girls golf team

Three Norwalk Truckers earned All-NOL honors with Ellie Schneider taking second team with a 45.60 average and Addie Mannino (45.80) and Bethany Cring (47.20) earning honorable mention honors.

Shelby, the NOL champions, had three members on the first team. Alexis Jones, Claire Korbas and Emma Roberts took first team with Shelby while Claire Berry earned a spot on the first team from Bellevue.

Ava Sarka from Columbian, Shelby Moneypenny from Willard, Lexi Uplinger for Shelby and Laini Carlson of Bellevue joined Schneider on second team All-NOL.

Kennedy Miller of Bellevue and Andrea Spurck of Columbian join Mannino and Cring as honorable mention.

Coach comments. Don Nardecchia, Norwalk

“Ellie may have been the most consistent player in the league this year,” Norwalk coach Don Narcecchia said. “She certainly was ours. Her over all 44.9 was a bit lower than her NOL average of 45.6. Addie's 44.8 was also a bit higher than her season average of 46.4. She came on strong in the second half of the season and landed her spot on the team averaging 46.2. These three were in the top 13 players out of the 29 players qualifying for consideration.”

Tanner Radcliffe, Ana Little and Darian Brooks just missed out on honorable mention honors as the Truckers took second in the NOL this season.