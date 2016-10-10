This is it, my final column

The win, however, went to Tim Nickoli and Jeff Scheel. They were 15-under par, their cards showing a 64 on Saturday and a 63 Sunday for a 127 and a two stroke win over three other teams, Jim Loughton and Don Davis (65-64), Bill Terry and Dale Casper (63-66) and Dave Morgan and John Ray (61-68). Mike Cannon and Gary Mckay (67-63) and Sharpnack and Meyer (64-66) played the two rounds at 130.

Two teams totaled 131, Mike Beveridge and Mike Bleile (64-67) and Mel Holida and Charley Brown (67-64). Two others shot 132, Jerry Breslin and Mike Schneider (65-67) and Ken and Nancy Bleile (65-67).

The final 18 on Sunday was a separate tournament with the win going to Ralph Hedrick and Robert Blankenship with a 61. They were two strokes clear of Nickoli and Scheel and Mckay and Cannon.

EAGLE CREEK GOLF CLUB

Tuesday 9-Hole League

The gals changed the pace last week, joining the 18-hole association players to play a Ryder Cup format, three holes alternate shot, three scramble hole and three holes of playing your own ball. When all was counted, the win went to the Blue Team made up of Nancy Bleile, Diana Brooker, Erin Lendrum, Karen Schick, Donna Coe, Sue Jump, Peggy Lonz and Peggy Heydinger. They won 3 ½ to ½.

The 9-hole players saw nothing but sweeps when they counted there numbers:

Margaret Baldwin did it in A – 51 gross, 35 net, 14 putts.

Sue Jump in B – 50 gross, 31 net, 17 putts.

Peggy Lonz in C – 61 gross, 38 net, 20 putts.

Baldwin had the lone chip-in, that coming on 11.

Appreciation Day

Eagle Creek’s second and final Appreciation Day is set for Sunday, the 16th.

There will be a shotgun start at 10 a.m.

Proximity prizes on every hole.

There were a few openings left at this writing. To get one, call the pro shop at 419-668-8535.

And Finally

This marks the end of the golf columns for this writer. Just how many I have written over the years would only be a guess on my part.

It’s been a pleasure doing it for I guess something like 30 years. There comes a time to turn the job over to someone a lot younger and the fall of 2016 seems like the perfect time. Just who our new sports editor Jake Furr will assign to this job is up to him. I just know with Jake, it is in capable hands.

A little post script to this announcement. I was working the DIV II sectional at Sawmill last week when Green Hills owner Tom Crockett came up to me and said, “Thank God Hohler you are still with us.” Then he explained that he was playing Eagle Creek earlier in the week with a roving bunch of seniors who play different courses and in passing the Heritage Park monuments, he saw my picture on one of them. He thought I had been called to the golf course above. Three times my old friend came up to me during the course of the afternoon and said he was sure glad I hadn’t gone to meet my maker. That makes me think I am making this announcement at the right time.

For sure, I am not going to quit playing golf though. Perhaps just the opposite. Maybe I’ll play more. Those senior tees seemingly fit my game.

So, I say thanks to all the league secretaries I have worked with over the years as well as the fellows and gals in the pro shops. I couldn’t have done it without you.