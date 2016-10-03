Wildcats, Flyers, Big Red's Patton advance

The New London Wildcats, St. Paul Flyers and a Plymouth Big Red golfer will be making the trip after the sectional tournament finished up on Monday afternoon at Valley View thanks to a rain out last Thursday. With most golfers having a few holes left and others already completing the round, the local golfers made the best of the opportunity.

With Mohawk looking like a run-away for a sectional title, New London still had golfers on the course when the rains came so they knew heading into Monday what they needed to shoot in order to take the sectional title. What followed was a tournament-best 330 thanks to an impressive 77 by Brock Rankine. Weston Eibel fired a 79 while Ben Crawshaw delivered with an 81. Hayden Grills’ 93 was the fourth score recorded for the Wildcats while Jaylin Moffit’s 97 was the leftover score that could have been second if not first best on most other teams.

“For conference our goal was 340 and we lost to St. Paul,” New London coach Zack Parr said. “So coming into sectionals we dropped our goal to 330 and we reached that today.”

The Wildcats, Flyers and Big Red all played the Firelands Conference tournament at Valley View just a week before.

“It was a huge advantage,” Parr said. “My guys love this golf course so the more we can come over and play, the better. Brock shot a 77, Weston a 79 and Ben an 81. We are peaking at the right time.”

With three guys almost eclipsing the 70 mark, Parr is excited to see what the future holds.

“It is a huge luxury to have three golfers that you know can shoot in the 70s,” Parr added. “It is crazy because last year Brock and Weston had a playoff for my fifth spot. They both worked so hard this summer and it is paying off. They are so successful because they are not emotional.”

The Flyers took third place in the tournament with a 344. Jimmy Adelman and Luke Carper paced St. Paul with a pair of 80s while Mitch Phillips added a 91, Jacob Avendano a 93 and Nolan Conney a 97. With the duo of Adelman and Carper, the Flyers are excited to see districts as well.

“It is really big for us,” Adelman said. “We know that everyone can improve on their scores just like Luke and I can improve. We are very excited to see what we can do at districts. Obviously the goal is state, but I think we really want to go out and have fun and enjoy being with each other. We have a great group of guys and every moment with them is fun.”

The Big Red will have an individual performer on Thursday in Dylan Patton. The junior fired an 84 and grabbed the third best individual score out of the players not on the Top 3 teams. He admitted the layover was nerve wracking.

“It feels great,” Patton said. “I was a nervous wreck. I just wanted to keep the ball straight and not over swing. It was very tough to take that break. There was so much pressure on the last three holes than there was at any point in the round.”

