Div. III boys' sectional golf tournament postponed

“We waited as long as we could, keeping an eye on the radar, and it does not look like we have enough of a window to get the course ready and get your players back out for what would be roughly 90 more minutes of golf,” sectional director and course owner Mike Stuckman told the coaches.

Mohawk was one of three teams to get all five players into the clubhouse. That school’s 338, led by senior Chet Margraf (38-39—77), would appear to be one of the three teams and along with three individuals, who would advance to Stone Ridge for the Div. III district on Thursday. Seneca East was in at 373 headed by senior Johnny Diehm who had a pair of 40’s for an 80. Wynford also finished, the Royals showing 426 strokes but with no one under 99.

Crestview’s Jared Salyers will more than likely join Diehm as one of the individuals at the District as he too shot a 80 on identical sides of 40.

“Rain also intervened five years ago,” Stuckman said. “The kids only got something like five holes in before we called it. Ironically, there was a young man from Crestview, I believe their No. 1 player, who got a hole-in-one that was erased. Crestview ended up getting out but that “1” was not scored.”

Based on the first-nine score that have been posted, both New London and St. Paul have a good shot at moving on to the district.

New London has three solid scores posted, Brock Rankine at 38, Weston Eibel with a 40 and Ben Crawshaw with a 42. It’s other two scores are the 48 from Hayden Grills and the 51 from Jaylin Moffit.

“We showed about the same numbers last week in the conference tournament,” New London coach Zach Parr said. “The players recognized we lost to St. Paul that day because we did not putt well. We worked on that since then and that extra work on the greens paid off today.

“A lot of golf has yet to be played, but we are in position to advance if we close things out,” Parr added. “If we do advance it will be four years in a row.”

St. Paul is also in the hunt. Jeremy Adelman carded a 41, Luke Carper a 42, Mitch Phillips a 47, Jacob Avandeano a 48 and Nolan Conney 49.

“There are four teams that have a shot and we are one of them,” Flyer coach John Rossman said. “We just have to come back and finish the deal.

“If we stay consistent like we have been all year, we will be fine,” the first-year coach added.

Plymouth has an outside chance of getting out, if not the team, two of its inDiv.iduals, freshman Brady Brown who has a 43 posted and is two-over par with three holes left on the back. Junior Dylan Patton also has a 43 on the board and has a shot at joining his teammate.

If there is a question on Monday, it will be just how many teams will come back for as few as five holes.

“There is always that chance,” Stuckman said.

“What we are going to do on Monday is get the players that show up back out there and re-tee on the hole they were playing,” Stuckman said. “No matter the tee shot, everyone will play the hole from tee ball to last putt. It should take a max of 90 minutes to get finished.”