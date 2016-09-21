Norwalk's Max Berry at home on golf course

It is the location of Eagle Creek Golf Course, a place he has owned this fall as the lone senior of the Norwalk Truckers golf team.

Berry has spent so much time at the course, he has been a common face on the grounds since he was able to hold a club.

“I started golfing when I was about five or six and I really enjoyed it,” Berry said. “I played soccer and football, but those sports never stuck like golf.

“I have been out here a lot since I was young. Since seventh grade I have spent the majority of my summers here. I have embraced the atmosphere and have taken lessons from David (Morgan) and Rob (Thompson). It has been a great place to spend my time.”

As the years progressed, Berry has switched his focus from working on his physical game to the mental game. A good amount of confidence doesn’t hurt either.

“I have enough experience and I have played enough to know that everyone will have a bad hole,” Berry said. “It is all about how you come back. I have the confidence to believe I can birdies to erase a bad number. It is just fun for me.”

Last season, Berry set the Norwalk 18-hole school record with a 67. His 34 earlier in the season has his season average sitting at 36 for nine holes and a 75 for 18. His average has him poised to walk away with another Northern Ohio League title and Berry has placed some high expectations on himself, though a different goal will be on the front of his mind.

“I want to win it for the second year in a row,” Berry said. “I want to finish on top. More than anything though, I want the team to win it. With it being the last year of the NOL, again, we want to go out on top.”

The Truckers are in the driver’s seat with the NOL championships looming on Saturday at Green Hills Golf Course in Clyde.

“Any time your team is successful, you have to have a No. 1 who is your anchor day in and day out and he has been that guy,” Norwalk coach Wes Douglas said. “He is unassuming and has a great temperament. I have coached some impressive golfers who do not have it together. He can keep it together even after a bad start.”

Douglas admits his job is easy when it comes to coaching Berry. The senior possess skills and a work ethic not found in many high school athletes.

“It comes from a lot of hard work,” Douglas said. “You can’t walk out there and be 6-foot-4, 250 pounds and have that make a difference. He has put in a lot of time and invested a lot financially. He works on his game year round. We have had some great golfers go through Norwalk and to put up the numbers he has is very impressive.”

However; Berry’s influence will be felt off of the golf course as well. As the lone senior, Berry is hoping to leave his mark on the underclassmen joining him on the course.

“More than anything, I hope they see the work ethic it takes to be successful at golf,” Berry added. “I hope they remember how to respect people and be well-rounded individuals. We have a great team this year and we have the past couple years.”

“Our younger players are learning from him,” Douglas said. “Our team gets nothing but compliments from other teams and coaches. He comes from a good stock. His family is the same way. He makes my job easy.”

Douglas reminisces often about that 67.

“That 67, he was 5-under par,” Douglas said. “He lipped out his final putt for a 66. It was an easy 67 for him if there is such a thing. He has just been a pleasure to coach.”

But Berry wants to make sure his teammates are golfers on and off the course.

“I take the same pride that coach Douglas does,” Berry said. “We all should be on time and well organized. We are all smart kids and take care of the course and say our thank you’s. That is what it takes to be a well-rounded team.”

The Truckers head into Saturday’s NOL championships seeking a back-to-back championship and with Berry leading the way, they seem poised to achieve that goal.

“We could be in the driver’s seat heading into Saturday or we could be in a 3-way tie and the winner will take all,” Douglas said. “We are looking at Max to lead us. We have a change to be back-to-back NOL champions which doesn’t happen very often. He has been a major reason we are in this position.”

If the Truckers are in the driver’s seat and Berry is behind the wheel, the trip to Clyde could start at 2406 New State Rd. Odds are, Berry will be there.

