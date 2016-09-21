A-Flight finishes 15-under in Chamber of Commerce Event

The A Flight team of Kalen Baker, Hogan Hite, Chaz Smiley and Seth Ruggles represented Smetzer Kitchen and Appliance while the Battles Insurance foursome composed of Perry Dryden, Ken Bleile, Mike Bick and John Payne won the B Flight. The C Flight title went to the Strecker Remodeling team made up of Matt Strecker, Chad Koselke, Eric Andrews and Paul Ruffing.

The 12 players received $25 Chamber gift certificates.

Every hole prize carried with it a $100 bill. The following were the winners along with their winning skill:

PUTTING – John Brooks on No. 1, Brett Gerber on No. 4, Perry Dryden on No. 7, Tim Mayles on No. 10 and Tina Hormell on No. 15.

DRIVING – Mary Beth Ott on No. 3, Jeff Cierseweski on No. 5, Kalen Baker on No. 13 and Chaz Smiley on No. 18.

DRIVING ACCURACY –Will Chandler on No. 2, Kathleen Sigsworth on No. 9 and Jim Gill on No. 17.

PROXIMITY – Chris Bleile on No. 6, Frank Staley on No. 8, Seth Ruggles 2nd shot on No. 11, Hogan Hite on No. 12, Ken Magill on No. 14 and Shawn Hemenway on No. 16.

Ron Schnee was the winner of the 50/50 prize ($290.)

SYCAMORE HILLS GOLF CLUB

Wednesday Night Ladies

Kathy Gerstenslager and Dottie Krupp won the second half with Carolyn Janey and Vicki Molesky second followed by Amy Eastman and Shellie Hayes, Annie Bleile and Donna Hast and Freda Soisson and Stacy Barman.

The playoffs are next up.

The Janey-Molesky team won low gross with a 38 while the low net number, a 35, was figured by Janey and Molesky and Kelly Smith and Mary Beth Ott.

The birdies came from Janey and Molesky on 4 and Megan Dellisanti and Mary Beth Schild on 5.

Gerstenslager won the skill prize for her drive on 5, Janey and Molesky cashed for their long putt on 4 while Smith and Ott did as well for their second shot on 9.

Friday Night League

Kelly Morrow and Dan Ward won the team title with Amy and Keith Eastman second followed by Chuck and Alene Ware, Mike and Sada Hoffman, Mike Clouse and Barb Wetzel, Jen Wetzel and Tony Myers, Larry Muller and Dottie Krupp, Mindy and John Calhoun, Randall and Emalie Coe and in 10th place, Chris and Terri Barman.

Accolades went out to Chapman and Hayes for their season-high 83 pars, to the Eastman’s for 36 birdies and to the Hoffman’s for their two eagles.

The folks will continue to play an unofficial schedule weather permitting on Friday night starting at 5 p.m.

EAGLE CREEK GOLF CLUB

Thursday Legends League

Dick Parish showed the low gross number, a 36, on Fun Morning, the last scheduled date.

Ray Gonter finished with a 29 for low net on the strength of his best round of the summer, a 42.

John Horrigan won for the most putts, 23.

Lots of birdies. Parish got one on 10, Dick Spinello and Don Hohler made them on 12, Larry Coe on 15 and Russ Holmes and Terry Baumeister on 18.

Here are the idents for the Chamber winners:

The B Flight champions in Wednesday’s Chamber of Commerce event, representing Battles Insurance, shooting a 12-under 59 were left to right, Perry Dryden, Ken Bleile, Mike Bick and John Payne.

The A Flight and overall winners, shooting a 15-under 56 at the Chamber of Commerce outing on Wednesday at Eagle Creek, was the Smetzer Kitchen and Appliance team made up of, left to right, Kalen Baker, Hogan Hite, Chaz Smiley and Seth Ruggles.

The C flight team, shooting a 63, was made up of Matt Strecker, Chad Koselke, Eric Andrews and Paul Ruffing. They represented Chamber of Commerce member Strecker Remodeling. ====This picture is being sent to you by the Chamber office and she should have the correct idents, left to right. I am just giving you the names and the score. dth