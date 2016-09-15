League play winding down across the area

The Chamber folks tee it up on Wednesday to a 1 p.m. shotgun start. It is always a well-attended fund-raiser with little pressure on any of the players.

Here is what happened as league play winds down:

EAGLE CREEK GOLF CLUB

Tuesday Ladies Association

A pair of 67’s figured for low net. Ginny Polotunow used birdies on 12 and 16 to arrive at that number. Erin Lendrum got a tie at that number with a no-frills round. Mickey Frisch, aided by a bird on 12 was in at 71 while Club Champion Nancy Bleile circled her score on 8 to help her to a 75.

Bleile was the best putter with 30, two less that Polotunow and Diana Brooker. Lendrum had 38.

The only other birdie was recorded by Martha Shample, that coming on 8.

Creek’s 9-Hole League

Donna Pittenger chipped one in on 2 in fashioning a low gross 43 and low net 31. The best putter in A flight was Peggy Heydinger with 15.

Sue Jump continues to play well, showing the low gross (54) and low net (34) numbers in B. Donna Coe and Debbie Balduff had 17-putt rounds.

Nancy Magill is honing her game for the Florida tour in a couple months as she tied Peggy Long for low gross in C at 66 while winning low net out-right with a 34. Lonz came right back to win putting laurels with 20.

The lone birdie showed on the card of Annette Stroud, that coming on 6.

Wheeler Memorial League

The Cleland-Weisenberger duo has to protect a four-point, 186 to 182 advantage over Missler and Hirt with one league night left. Harst and Schild have 175 points and still have a shot at facing off against Bob Malfara and Tim Griffin for the overall title next Tuesday.

Charley Wheeler shot a 37 for the only round under 40 strokes. Rob Myers, Dr. Jim Lonz (his lowest round by four strokes) and Thom Weisenberger dialed it right in at 40 pops.

Weisenberger was the best putter on the night, one of them coming on 11 for one-third of the skin money. Dr. Lonz got a share for his work on 16 while Charley did the same on 18.

Harst ran in the longest putt on 17.

Friday Night League

A tip of the visor to Mel Holida and Brian Kniffin following their playoff victory.

While the first and second half winners went at it, the rest of the league played a best ball event with Bill Alford and Brian Myers taking home the cash involved.

There were prizes on every hole. The last name on the placard is as follows:

#10-Charlie Brown-Closest to 150-yard post.

#11-Bryan Myers-Closest to the pin in 3 shots.

#12-Bob Kleis-Closest with tee ball.

#13-Don Wood-Longest made putt.

#14-Mitch McCrann-Closest with tee ball.

#15-Paul Rice-Longest made putt.

#16-Tom Sharpnack-Closest with tee ball.

#17-Brian Roe-Longest made putt.

#18-Brian Roe-Longest drive in fairway.

Legends League

Tulio Caputo and Wayne Babcanec won the two-man alternate shot game with a low gross 40. They also seized a skill shot prize apiece, Caputo for his tee ball on 8 and the good Dr. for his putt on 5.

Max Friend and Larry Coe teamed up to win low net at 28.

The two Rich’s, Wicker and Hartung, had 16-putt rounds.

WOUSSICKETT GOLF CLUB

Norwalk Eagles League

It will be Greg and Wes Norrup going up against Larry Smith and Keith Foster (unless they use subs) for overall bragging rights. The Norrup’s finished with 272 points and in a true oddity, both scored identical 136 points over the season. Chris Mohr and Tom Green (18 point night) finished second while Dan Ward (18 points) and Chuck Alexander (18 points) finished in third with 231, shading Dave Zitner and Al Greaves (229). It was close on through sixth place as Chris Wenzel and Tom Johnson finished in fifth (227) and Johnnie Mercer (18 points) and Mike Hornsby (19 points) sixth (225).

Jim Witucki, subbing for Smith on the final night, ran the table, getting all 24 points (He may have only had to show up?) Mike Grose also finished strong with 20 points.

Keith Eastman posted the low gross number, a 40, while Green netted out at 27 and won for his tee ball on the par 3 12th hole. Mercer also cashed thanks to his long putt on 16.

The skin money went to Greg Norrup (#16) and to Al Greaves (#18).