Chamber event next on agenda

EAGLE CREEK GOLF CLUB

Chamber Event Next

For those that may have forgotten, the Chamber of Commerce event is coming up on Wednesday, the 21st. It has a 1 p.m. shotgun start. Call the Chamber office for additional information.

Monday Night Ladies

Kelly Herner posted the unpublished low gross number while Donna Coe had the least amount of putts, also a secret. What is known is Herner had five 6’s for the best poker hand.

Tuesday Ladies 9-Hole League

I have the name “Donna Pittenger” in my computer memory bank. It saves times because this gal has been at the head of her class so many times that it is quicker to just hit a key. Her story is truly worthy of mention as only recently she took up the game. Her 46 on this playing was again low gross among the A flight players.

Margaret Baldwin netted out at 33 among the A players while Annette Stroud had an 18-putt round.

In B flight, Sue Jump won both low gross at 55 and low net at 35 while tying Debbie Balduff for low putts with 16.

Nancy Magill hit her stride on Tuesday, running the table on the C flight players—60 gross, 31 net, 18 putts.

Thursday Legends League

Dick Parish birdied the first hole (#10) in route to a 38.

The boss of the moss, Denny Corrigan, ran in the long putt on 17, one of his morning’s best 13 and tied Lester Bates for low net at 34.

Dale Rafie used his five 5’s as the basis for the best poker hand while Bill Oiler came the closest to the tough 16th hole.

Thursday Couples League

Peg Heydinger is another who has come on strong of late. She won low gross among the ladies with a 47, figured low net at 31 and also tied Karen Schick for low putts (18). Gloria Mock and Donna Coe had gross 51’s while Mock was netted out at 33 strokes.

As far as the fellas, it was Larry Coe running away and hiding after posting a 34 gross. “Is that true?). If so, that is one of the lowest rounds of the year and it comes from “a spry old boy”. That 34 was 10 strokes lower than next—Ernie Lopez and Rich Hartung.

And how did he pencil in a 34? He used the putter just 10 (TEN) times!

Coe netted out at 29 strokes while Lopez figured a 32.

Hartung had a more realistic 16 putts.

Thursday Men’s League

Talk about putting a move on the boys!

Joe Thomas and Chris Berry knew when to put the peddle to the metal. They need only one last playing to protect a 131.5 to 119.5 lead over two teams, Nate Leto and Tom Scanlon and Chuck Felmlee and John Zahler. A win pits them on the 8th against first-half winners Rick Brooker and Don Helton. Mike Bick and Russ Brooker are a half-point further back.

Todd Brown continues his fine play with a three birdie (1, 3 and 7) 35. Chris Berry and Dan Beatty bird on 6) had 38’s while Brett Leimeister penciled in a 40 and Tom Elmlinger a 41.

Felmlee and Bob Berry netted out at 31 and Chris Berry 32.

The other birds came on 1 (Brutcher, Chris Berry, Tavis Riley and Brandon Schild), 3 (Pete Davis), 5 (John Anderson and Scanlon), 6 (Rick Brooker and Pat Welfle), and 7 (Felmlee).

Davis and Brown shared the skin money while Doug Anderson (putt on 8) and Beatty (proximity with 2nd shot on 8) won the skill prizes.

SYCAMORE HILLS GOLF CLUB

Golden Oldies League

A couple of new names on the leader board. Bill Oiler and Art White matched the caliber of the slug Jessee James sent down range, 44’s.

Bruce Kurtz had the low putting round, 13 while on the opposite end of the spectrum, it was Daniel Hite, John Lichoff and Ron Nopper with the big-time yips—20 OR MORE.

There was a conservative amount earned by the skin winners although Bruce Kurtz got two shares (6 and 8). White scored on 2, John Selka on 3 and Oiler on 9.

Those who came out of the parking lot and put a “snowman” on their card on the first hole, an 8, were Dave Klett and Sal Oliva.

Wednesday Night Ladies

Donna Hast and Annie Bleile posted the low gross number at 39 (bird on 6) but still have some work to do over the final two play dates if they are going to move from third to first in the league race. The leaders are Dottie Krupp and Kathy Gerstenslager with Amy Eastman and Shellie Hayes (bird on 5) in second place. Four teams, Carolyn Janey and Vicki Molesky, Fresa Soisson and Stacy Barman, Barb Wetzel and Sada Hoffman (bird on 8) and Mary Beth Schild and Megan Dellistanti are deadlocked for fourth.

Ott and Smith and Hast and Bleile tied for low net at 34.

Wetzel and Hoffman won the skill prize for their tee ball on 3.

Thursday Night Men’s

The team race looks like this: Martin and Spettle lead with Lassen and Tinker, Calhoun and Zendejas, Schnee and Barman and Jump and Schwab chasing.

The leaders carded the low number, a 33, which also tied them for low net with Lassen and Tinker at the same number.

Two eagles, both of the Par 5, fifth/ Klett and Klett and Clouse and Ernsberger got the double circles. Not sure if that trumped the four-birdie round of McGuckin and Cochran.

The skill prizes went to Jake Spettle for his putt on 4 and to Harlen and Barnes for thir long drive on 9.

Friday Night Couples

A tip of the visor to the champs, Kelly Morrow and Dan Ward. They edged Mike and Sada Hoffman. Following it on down, it was Jen Wetzel and Tony Myers, Larry Muller and Dottie Krupp and Chuck and Alene Ware.

Shellie Hayes and George Chapman finished the season with both the low gross (33) and low net (30) number. They grabbed all the skin money with their eagle on 5 plus they had birdies on 3 and 8. That is a finish that those two wishing the season was not over.

Other multiple birdie rounds came from Mike Clouse and Barb Wetzel (2 and 9), Jason and Kristin Leibold (2 and 5) and Amy and Keith Eastman (2 and 9).

The skill prize winners were Tony Barman (proximity on 6), John Calhoun (putt on 7) and Keith Eastman (drive on 9).

WOUSSICKETT GOLF CLUB

Norwalk Eagles League

Just like the favorite in a horse race, the Norrup’s have made their move in the stretch. Greg (10 points) and Wes (22 points) used that 32-point night to amass 204 points, the same as Chris Wenzel and Tom Johnson, those two needing subs last week that got them just 15 points.

Dave Zitner and Al Greaves have 193 points for third, followed by Chris Mohr and Tom Green (189) and then 20-point further back, Dan Ward and Chuck Alexander.

Others who had decent nights included Mohr with 19, Jim Hagemeyer and Mike Hornsby with 18 and Johnnie Mercer and Tom Green with 16.

Mohr and Keith Eastman tied for low gross at 40 strokes with Mohr doubling up with his net 31.

Gary Nickoli (#13) and Alexander (#16) picked up the skins. No word on the proximity winners.