Big second half lifts Otsego past Edison

That’s when disaster struck, and it turned the game’s momentum in a bad way for the Chargers.

Edison’s Jack Lykins had the ball wrestled away from him by Otsego’s Hunter Martinez Buehrer. Two plays later, a 32-yard touchdown strike from Mitchell Downs to Austin Meier gave visiting Otsego a two-possession lead it never looked back from, as the Knights (9-2) cruised to the 38-14 victory in a Region 18 first-round game in Milan.

If it could wrong, it did for Edison — and everything that Downs threw up seemed to come up aces for the Knights. Downs had a night for the ages as he threw for over 300 yards and added another 51 yards on the ground. If those numbers weren’t impressive enough, he also had a hand in all five Otsego touchdowns (3 passing, two rushing).

“That was a good team we just lost to,” Edison coach Jim Hall said. “The quarterback [Downs] played great, I don’t know how many passes he threw, but I know there wasn’t very many that hit the ground. They are going to be tough for anyone to beat. We played hard, but it just wasn’t our night tonight.”

The Chargers (8-3) made some uncharacteristic mistakes in the game. They fumbled the ball several times, committed back-to-back procedure penalties multiple times — and had a snap sail over punter Sam Stoll’s head deep in their own territory.

Otsego came into the game with a mandate to stop Stoll on defense — and it did a decent job. Stoll had just under 100 yards rushing and one touchdown, a seven-yard run in the second quarter to tie the game 7-7. He finished with just 91 yards and limped through most of the second half, refusing to finish his Chargers football career on the sideline.

“Sam was hobbled, but he’s a tough kid and refused to come out,” Hall said. “That’s no excuse, because at this point everyone is playing hurt.

“They just outplayed us tonight and that is all there was to it,” he added.

Logan Collins scored the other Edison touchdown on a 45-yard run around the left end in the third quarter. That trimmed the deficit to 21-14 with 10:50 left in the third quarter — but it was all Knights from there.

A 35-yard TD pass from Downs near the end of the third made it a 28-14 game, and the QB added a 23-yard TD run with 9:51 left for a 35-14 lead. The Knights added a field goal with 6:39 left to close out the scoring.

Friday’s game was the third straight year that Edison hosted a first-round playoff game after never having a home game in the program’s history.

The Chargers won six playoff games over the previous two seasons, as well as a pair of Sandusky Bay Conference titles. All told, Edison is 32-7 over the past three seasons.

“These seniors had a great run here at Edison, and as much as this one is going to hurt for a while, they did a wonderful job laying the foundation for those who will follow them through the program,” Hall said. “These guys achieved a lot of things here that had never been done before — and it will be tough to replace them.

“But they have shown the way to the underclassman, and are testament to what can be achieved through hard work,” he added.