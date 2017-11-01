St. Paul preps for dangerous Wayne Trace pass attack

Such is life when a program yearly contends for regional and state championships.

More attention was thrown into the mix this week when the Flyers were crowned Associated Press poll champions for Division VII.

However, perhaps the strongest trait of this season’s 10-0 team is the ability to focus in on the opponent at hand, according to longtime head coach John Livengood.

And the coach knows his St. Paul team will certainly need to do so at 7:30 p.m. Friday when it hosts Haviland Wayne Trace (6-4) in the 1 vs. 8 matchup in Region 26.

Though the Raiders have four losses, it can be argued they play a top 10 or 15 schedule in Div. VII with four playoff teams on the schedule (1-3 in those games).

“I think our kids have done a nice job of working to improve throughout the year,” Livengood said. “They have been able to focus on the opponent at hand and not look two or three weeks ahead.

“They’ve done a nice job staying week to week and focusing on our opponent, and I expect that to continue,” he added. “We play a very talented team this week. and we know we’re going to have to play very well to win.”

Wayne Trace is led by quarterback Trevor Speice (5-foot-11, 150), who as a freshman has completed 106-of-207 pass attempts for 1,702 yards with 24 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

Jake Kuhn has 22 catches for 386 yards and 7 TDs, while Eli Sinn also has 22 catches for 426 yards and 5 TDs. Josh Kuhn is the twin brother of Jake, and adds 16 catches for 319 yards and 5 TDs.

“They like to throw the ball and have tremendous skilled kids,” Livengood said of Wayne Trace. “Speice has an excellent arm and real good pocket presence. He slides and moves around in the pocket real well and creates time for himself.

“He’s got some big targets out there in the twin brothers, who are both about 6-5, 180.”

Senior Hunter Showalter (5-11, 187) paces the rushing game with 748 yards and 10 TDs on just 110 attempts. The smallest offensive lineman is 210 pounds, but they also have a pair of linemen who weigh in at 234 and 260 pounds, respectively.

“It’s a team with big size up front, and big skilled kids who can run and go and get the football,” Livengood said.

Defensively, Brian Merritt (5-10, 230) paces the Raiders with 89 tackles (seven for loss) and 10 sacks as a defensive end.

Wayne Trace has just three playoff appearances, but is also just four years removed from reaching the Div. VI state championship game, where it fell to powerhouse Kirkland.

This season, the Raiders knocked off playoff-bound McComb (8-2) in Week 2 by a 31-28 score, and fell to Convoy Crestview (9-1) by a 39-13 score. They also fell to playof foes Edgerton (8-2) and Hicksville (8-2) by scores of 55-34 and 42-20.

The Flyers have been a statistical wonder this season, outscoring their 10 opponents by a 425-53 margin.

Thane Crabbs has 881 yards and 14 TDs rushing on just 95 attempts (9.3 average), while Cam Caizzo adds 645 yards and 8 TDs on just 62 attempts (10.4). Noah Good has ran 88 times for 598 yards and 10 TDs.

Nick Lukasko is 69-of-98 passing for 1,451 yards with 15 TDs and 2 INTs, with Joey Catalano catching 17 passes for 454 yards and four touchdowns. Paul Pearce adds 20 catches for 339 yards and 3 TDs.

Good leads the defense with 122 tackles (14 for loss) and two interceptions, and Luke Nickoli has 80 tackles (17 for loss) and nine sacks. Catanalo is 56 for 56 on extra points and has six field goals.

As a unit, the defense has five shutouts and three games of allowing just seven points. Opposing teams have ran for just 777 yards and 2 TDs on 300 attempts (2.6) and are 102-of-200 for 1,031 yards with six touchdowns and 13 INTs passing.

The Flyers’ total of allowing 103 yards passing per game will be strongly tested on Friday.

“They’ve got a good running game, but they primarily throw the ball well — and that’s what scares you,” Livengood said. “When you watch them on film, that is what jumps out. The QB will throw it up and they have receivers who will go up and get it and bring it down.

“That’s what’s scary about them,” he added. “You can see teams have them covered really well, but they still make great catches and are really talented — especially at the receiver position.”