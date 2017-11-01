Redmen riding huge high entering Division IV playoffs

But playoff-regular Bellevue (7-3) isn’t treating Friday’s 7:30 p.m. Division IV Region 14 first-round game at Pepper Pike Orange (8-2) as an old hat.

The Redmen are in the playoffs for a fourth straight season and 18th time overall, while Orange is making its second appearance ever — and first since 1988. Bellevue has three regional titles and a Div. III state runners-up trophy (2012), and Orange made the state semifinals in its lone appearance back when four teams per region qualified.

“One thing we try to do is appreciate our wins here,” Bellevue coach Ed Nasonti said. “And I check myself a lot with this, too, but in 27 years of being a head coach, you have to be careful when you lose.

“You’re devastated, but when you win, you’re relieved,” he added. “It’s something where you don’t want to get to that point, and sometimes it’s hard. But we want to appreciate our wins and appreciate our kids for the effort that they make.”

The Redmen enter the playoffs fresh off their best win of the season.

Forced in a must-win scenario as the ninth-ranked team in the region entering last week’s game at rival Clyde. The Fliers entered the game with an 8-1 record and also needing a win to host a Div. III playoff game this Friday.

Trailing 14-13 at halftime, Bellevue dominated in the second half to the tune of a 20-0 advantage in a 33-14 win — which jumped it from ninth to fifth in the region.

But Nasonti noted the reality was, the Redmen had already gone through an incredibly deep schedule that prepared them for the game. In fact, Bellevue’s three losses are to teams who are a combined 30-0 in Clear Fork (No. 4, Div. IV), Shelby (No. 5, Div IV) and Sandusky (No. 3, Div. III).

“We knew coming into the season that we had a gauntlet to go through,” Nasonti said. “As a coaching staff, we just told ourselves we’re going to coach these kids up as hard as we can each week, do the best we can and have them practice hard.

“But really, last Friday was the first time all year that we had all hands on deck as far as in terms of injured players,” he added. “It’s been that kind of a year. But when you play that tough of a schedule, you’re going to have kids beat up.”

Nasonti said he knew things were going to go well last week following a 49-35 loss to Sandusky on Oct. 20.

“We thought even though we lost the game, our kids played very well against a very good team,” he said. “And we felt there was a lot to build on going into Week 10 — and I think everyone knew what was at stake there.

“But then I really liked the way we practiced last week,” Nasonti added. “And obviously we don’t lack for motivation with the Clyde game no matter where it’s being played — especially when it’s in Week 10 and the hopes of a Week 11 riding on it. I thought our kids brought our ‘A game,’ and the rest is history.”

Nasonti said the Redmen will make the 82-mile trip east of Cleveland to Pepper Pike to face an Orange team that is built around speed.

Quarterback Sean Borgman can hurt teams through the air or on the ground. He’s 80-of-140 passing (57 percent) for 1,269 yards with 13 touchdowns and nine interceptions — and has ran 153 times for 705 yards and 14 TDs.

Running back Jake Sonkin has ran 180 times for 1,265 yards and 10 TDs, while the top receiver is Marvin Davies IV, who has 29 catches for 618 yards and 7 TDs.

“We’re facing a team with excellent speed built around good, solid skilled players,” Nasonti said. “They are a playoff team, otherwise they wouldn’t be here hosting us this week.”

The Redmen are led by the tandem of Riley Renwand and Treston Francis.

Renwand is 117-of-207 passing for 1,503 yards with 17 TDs and 8 INTs, while Francis will run the Wildcat offense from QB and has 746 yards and 12 TDs. Fullback Bryce Ray adds 839 yards and six touchdowns, while Dakota McPeak led the SBC Lake in receiving with 56 catches for 974 yards and 9 TDs.

While the longtime coach doesn’t necessarily feel the playoff experience of each program is an advantage this week, Nasonti does believe one key area can potentially play in favor of the Redmen.

“Just in the last two weeks we feel like we’ve already had to play in playoff-level games,” he said. “When you consider the teams we played, what was at stake and the intensity level and all of that, I think that’s the advantage for us.

“But I think that at this point in the season, our kids are playing well and obviously everyone is going to be motivated,” Nasonti added. “Right now, there is only 25 percent of Ohio teams still playing, and we’re one of them. So we’re excited about the opportunity to try and get to Week 12.”