After rough loss, Edison surged back into playoffs

The Chargers had just lost 43-0 at home to unbeaten Shelby in a Oct. 6 game that was for the Bay division title in the Sandusky Bay Conference. Gone were any dreams of locking up a home game in the first round of the Division V playoffs —or winning a third straight SBC title.

In fact, Edison had tumbled from fifth in Region 18 computer ratings down to 10th. It appeared pretty simple that the Chargers had to win out just to even be in the playoffs.

What a difference three weeks made.

Not only are the Chargers (8-2) back in the playoffs after three straight wins, but they moved back up into the top four and host Tontogany Otsego (8-2) at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.

“After that loss, our only focus was on the next game,” Hall said. “We knew that with the remaining schedule we had, if we could win out, we would give ourselves a chance — and that’s all you can ask for. It’s not a lot you can control at that point and time, so that was our focus. We weren’t focused on a home game, but just making sure we gave ourselves a chance to be in the playoffs.

Edison won its last three games in a variety of ways. It held on for a tight win at Oak Harbor (21-17) on Oct. 13, then went to Vermilion and cruised to a 35-14 win on Oct. 20. Last week, the Chargers entered their home game vs. rival Huron in fifth in the region, and the 17-7 win it steadily controlled pushed them past Otsego for the fourth spot in the region.

“If we could get at home, we knew that was an advantage and we’d want to do that, and some things definitely worked out our way there,” Hall said. “But I’m proud of our guys for the way they came back and executed and were able to win the last three games.”

As for Otsego, the Knights program is one not unfamiliar with the playoffs — but in recent times it is. Otsego last made the playoffs in 2006 as part of five playoff appearances in an eight-year stretch.

This will be the 11th overall appearance for Otsego, which plays in the Northern Buckeye Conference.

“They are a spread offense team with a quarterback who is a real weapon both running and throwing,” Hall said of the Knights. “They have a nice running back with him back there and a couple of nice targets to throw the ball to. They mix it up well with some draws, screens and down the field shots, so it’s a real balanced offense.

“Defensively they will run a 4-4, and we’ve seem a similar style to it,” he added. “But it’s a solid, balanced team that doesn’t beat themselves, and they come from a good league from the NBC with Eastwood and Genoa in there with them. They won some tough games like we did, and it should be a good game.”

Senior fullback Sam Stoll led the SBC Bay division this season in rushing by over 600 yards than the next closest player. He ran 239 times for 1,473 yards and 13 TDs for the Chargers.

Brady Patterson has caught 41 passes for 768 yards and 9 TDs from the combination of Caleb Bissel (44-of-85, 760 yards, 7 TDs) and Cody Scott (13-of-36, 195 yards, 4 TDs).

Jack Lykins paces the defense with 74 tackles from linebacker, while Stoll adds 67 tackles and three interceptions, and Patterson has 4 INTs.

Hall talked about the path this year’s Edison team took to a third straight home game in the playoffs. The Chargers have won a share of the SBC, been at home for the past two seasons in the first round and have been to two straight state semifinal games.

Hall noted this year’s team lost a last-second, 20-17 setback to Firelands at home to begin the season — and were essentially playing from the very start.

“I think it was maybe even tougher for this team, because they had a little more expected of them coming into the season,” he said. “We stumbled early and weren’t playing our best football at the beginning of the season.

“For them to get things righted and have the opportunity to again be in the playoffs and be at home, we’re very grateful for that, and these guys have earned it,” Hall added. “They understand it’s not something that comes easy, and they’ve had to battle for it. But we’re happy for the opportunity for a third straight year.”