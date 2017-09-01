Willard defeats Plymouth for first win of season

It marked the Flashes’ first win over the Big Red in three meetings — the first of which was in 2015.

Plymouth jumped out to a quick 9-0 lead thanks to a safety, resulting from an intentional grounding penalty in the end zone and a 27-yard touchdown pass from Seth Bailey to A.J. Hamman at the 2:42 mark. Austin Roblin added the extra point.

The visitors answered with an 82-yard pitch and catch from Jerret Sowers to Myles Pinkston. Sowers then tossed to Spencer Parrott for the two-point conversion, making it 9-8 and that is where things stood at the first break.

The Flashes took the lead with 5:02 showing on the second-quarter clock as Sowers ran it in from 4 yards out. He again hit Parrott for the bonus points.

Sowers picked up his second rushing TD with 4:17 remaining in the third period and again found Parrott for the extra points, extending the Willard lead to 24-9.

The teams traded scores in the final frame.

Parrott tallied on a 7-yard run and Sowers ran in the conversion points. Then with 1:04 left in the game, Bailey scored on a 3-yard run and Roblin added the PAT to close out the scoring. That narrowed Willard’s lead to 32-16.

Sowers had a big night, passing for 170 yards and adding another 50 on the ground. Parrott picked up 50 yards rushing, while Josh Stevens grabbed six passes for 0 yards, and Pinkston three for 99.

The Big Red’s Bailey ran for 86 yards on 25 carries. Kade Collins added 50 yards via the rush to pace the Plymouth attack.

Both teams return to action Friday night.

Plymouth (1-1) hosts Black River, while Willard (1-1) entertains Shelby.

S. Central 42, Danbury 0

GREENWICH — South Central mentor Corey Fickiesen nothched the first win of his head coaching career, as his Trojans bested Danbury 42-0 in independent action Friday night.

The hosts jumped out to a 14-0 first quarter lead and never looked back.

Sophomore quarterback Evan Legg hit Ben Lamoreaux with a 46-yard scoring strike. Josiah Wright added the first of his six extra point kicks to put SC up 7-0.

Marcus McCormack sprinted 27 yards for a touchdown later in the period.

The Trojans blew it wide open in the second stanza, rolling up 21 points to take a 35-0 lead at halftime.

Junior Tycen Cooper tallied on a 9-yard run. Legg and Lamoreaux made scoring connections on an 18-yarder and McCormack bulled in from the two.

The final score of the game came in the fourth quarter on a 1-yard run by freshman Blaine Wheeler.

The South Central defense was more than up to the task as it limited the Lakers to just 117 total yards — 82 on the ground and 35 through the air.

The Trojans improve to 1-1 and travel to Crestline on Friday night.

W. Reserve 29, Margaretta 28

CASTALIA — After three quarters of football that would make Earle Bruce proud, the Roughriders (1-1) and Margaretta (1-1) turned what had become “three yards and a cloud of dust” throwback into a Madden video game as the Polar Bears stormed back from a from a 21-8 hole in the fourth to 22-21 lead late in the fourth.

Margaretta’s Angelo Frias scored on a 73-yard pass from Nick Leibacher to pull the Bears to within five. A few plays later, Logan Graffin scored his second touchdown (26 yards) of the game to give Margaretta the lead at 22-21 following a Western Reserve turnover at its own 26.

Head coach Mike Stoll then dialed up a gutsy hook-and-ladder call on fourth-and-13 that worked to perfection. The Matt Perkins pass was on the money to Dale Smith, who waited until last second to flip it to blocking fullback Isaiah Antill for a 35-yard gain and the first down at the Polar Bear 18.

Two players later Gavin Braden put Western Reserve ahead 29-22 with 1:35 left on the clock.

But the Bears were not to be counted out once again, as Frias caught a 9-yard pass from Leibacher with just 38 seconds left to cut the deficit to 29-28.

But Margaretta decided to go for two points and the win, but fumbled the snap and the Roughriders held on for the thrilling win.

Earlier in the game, Braden scored on a 1-yard run, while Smith scored on runs of 15 and 6 yards.

Firelands 45, New London 6

NEW LONDON — The Wildcats found it tough going for a second straight week, as the Falcons scored early and often to drop New London to 0-2.

The Wildcats will try to get in the win column at Recreation Park against Wellington.

Clear Fork 20, Bellevue 14, OT

BELLVILLE — Bellevue fell to Clear Fork in overtime Friday to fall to 1-1 on the young season.

The teams went back and forth as the Colts got on the board first in the third quarter, then Riley Renwand found Dakota McPeak with a 43-yard touchdown pass. Hunter Nottke's first of two PATs knotted things up 7-7, but the teams again traded touchdowns in the fourth quarter to force the overtime period.

In the fourth, it was the Redmen (1-1) scoring first, as Bryce Ray ran in from 63 yards out.

In overtime, the Colts scored on the first play, but their kick failed. Bellevue made it to the four yard line, but the Redmen weren't able to convert.

The Redmen had 40 carries for 196 yards, while Renwand was 11 for 23 passing with 145 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Ray had 35 carries for 187 yards, while McPeak made nine catches for 138 yards.

The Redmen return to action Friday with a long road trip — 81 miles away — to face Millersburg West Holmes.