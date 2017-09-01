Flyer offense totals 526 yards and 5 TDs in rout at SJCC

Facing a Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic squad that passed for 2,555 yards a year ago that features multiple weapons on the outside, Flyers veteran coach John Livengood admitted he and his coaches were nervous ahead of making the trip to Don Paul Stadium.

But despite giving up 198 yards in the air, St. Paul forced the Crimson Streaks into four turnovers and limited them to less than 10 yards a catch. On the flip side, Eli Meyer led a Flyers’ rushing attack that saw seven total ball carries run for 346 total yards. He racked up 133 yards and three scores — 22, 4 and 54 yards — on the ground as St. Paul rolled to a 42-7 win.

“St. Joe is a quality football team that’s well-coached,” Livengood said. “They got some great skill athletes and some big physical linemen, too. I really think they’re going to have a great season and be a potential playoff team.

“We were worried going into this game, but I was real proud with the way the kids played,” he added.

SJCC’s Spencer Harrison finished 19-of-35 passing, which included a big 42-yard pass play to Chris Morrisette to get his team into the red zone late in the second quarter with St. Paul up 21-0.

However, after Harrison scrambled on third-and-long to get within a yard of the first down, the Flyers’ defense stuffed the Streaks on a fourth-and-1 play at the 10.

Seven plays later, Meyer gave St. Paul a 28-0 halftime lead after Nick Lukasko connected on a pair of 30-yard-plus pass plays to Noah Good and Kaden Rossman.

In total, SJCC had five drives end in Flyers’ territory.

“I think last year we had three drives into their territory,” second-year Crimson Streaks coach Brian Spicer said. “(St. Paul) is a good football team and they buckle down when they need to. For us, it’s only year two and game two, so there’s some things we’re not quite ready for that they are capable of doing. I think they’re a top four team, they’re that good.”

Joey Catalano got the Flyers in prime position for an early strike just two plays in. He jumped Harrison’s pass at the Crimson Streaks’ 39 and returned it to the 34. It was the first of three first-half interceptions for the St. Paul defense.

Five plays after Catalano’s pick, Cam Caizzo ended a quick five-play scoring drive with a 5-yard touchdown scamper. Catalano made the first of his six extra points to give the Flyers a 7-0 lead just 2:57 in.

St. Paul found the end zone on each of its first three drives.

After the Flyers’ defense forced an SJCC punt at their 48, St. Paul used a 15-play, 88-yard march to increase its lead to 14. Caizzo had what appeared to be an 85-yard scoring run called back on an illegal use of hands call on the second play. Still, the Flyers averaged nearly six yards per carry as Good’s 7-yard run with 2:17 remaining in the first quarter capped the drive that took over five minutes off the clock.

Good chipped in 87 rushing yards on 14 carries. He also made two catches for 68 yards.

Good then got his team the ball back five plays later when his interception at the Flyers’ 49 got another St. Paul drive started in SJCC territory. That led to Meyer’s first scoring run with 11 minutes left in the second quarter.

“I’m obviously happy with the ground production,” Livengood said. “It starts up front. We run a lot of double-tights and slot formations, so it’s a team game.”

Livengood was pleased with the decision-making of quarterback Nick Lukasko, who was 10-of-13 passing for 180 yards. St. Paul had 526 total yards of offense.

“I thought Nick made great decisions,” he said. “He did a nice job running the play-action pass, but I think we did a nice job with our timing routes, too.”

SJCC took St. Paul by surprise with an onside kick to start the second half that Morrisette fell on.

“That was something we’d practiced about 20 times this past week in practice, but just didn’t handle it well.” Livengood joked.

Kurt Maxwell fell on a fumble at the St. Paul 20 to end the threat. Maxwell added an interception.

St. Paul had two fumbles in the third quarter.

Harrison finally got SJCC on the board in the fourth quarter, running in from four yards out with 9:13 to go. However, Ethan Blair returned the ensuing kickoff 78 yards for a score to put the running clock back into play.

“It’s tough to pressure the quarterback because he gets the ball off so quick,” Livengood said. “It’s a mix of when you want to bring pressure and when you don’t or when you want to run man or zone. But I think our defensive coach did a great job of preparing a great game plan.

“Overall, I’m happy with the win, but there’s a lot of things we need to clean up yet and get better at,” he added.