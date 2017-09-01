Edison defense sets tone in Jim Hall's 100th win

The longtime Edison coach earned career win No. 100 Friday in Milan, also against Norwalk. However, the Charger defense allowed for a 13-3 win to be more comfortable this time around.

“For this to be the 100th and also be against Norwalk, that’s pretty cool,” Hall said after the Chargers improved to 1-1. “But I really don’t know what to say about it, other than I’m proud of what we’ve done and what we’ve built.

“More nostalgically, I think about all those guys we’ve had over the years that worked so hard and won games for us” he added. “That’s what I really think about, those guys.”

Trailing 3-0 at halftime, the Chargers immediately went to work in the third quarter. Joseph Eskra returned the kickoff 36 yards to set up Edison at its own 40-yard line, and six plays later, the turning point of the game took place.

Norwalk’s Ian Scheid appeared to have an interception. However, the Truckers (1-1) were flagged for pass interference before he caught the errant Edison throw. That gave the Chargers the ball at the Norwalk 20 — and John-Mason Neer then ran for 16 yards to the Norwalk 4.

The next play, quarterback Caleb Bissell scored on an option keeper, and James Hill’s PAT gave Edison its first and last lead at 7-3 with 8:04 left in the quarter.

Disaster then struck again for the Truckers, as they went three-and-out on offense — then had a snap mishap on the punt attempt, giving the Chargers the ball at the Norwalk 5. It took Sam Stoll just two plays to cover that distance, the last a 1-yard run with 5:56 left in the quarter.

The kick sailed wide on the PAT for a 13-3 lead, and neither team scored again.

The Chargers also missed a field goal attempt from 36 yards and fumbled at the Norwalk 7 in the fourth quarter. In the first half, Edison also fumbled at the Norwalk 34 and at midfield to stop two scoring threats.

“Turnovers will kill you, we know that,” Hall said. “We’ll continue to work on cleaning that up. I think we saw some things tonight that were exciting, and we just have to continue to build.

“I thought the drive to start the second half was key,” he added. “We came out and did our thing and moved the ball to gain momentum. Our guys had to keep the faith and keep pounding away and believing in what they did.”

In the first half, Norwalk also had some key turnovers. The Truckers fumbled the ball at the Edison 28, and had a turnover on downs at the Edison 13.

Finally, after Edison didn’t handle the snap on a field goal attempt, the Truckers took possession at the 37 with 1:04 left in the first half. QB Andrew Ehrenberg then completed 5-of-7 passes for 58 yards, all to Kaden Livingston and Josh Welfle, to put Norwalk at the Edison 7 with 22 seconds left in the half.

But the Truckers had to settle for a field goal, a 24-yard kick from freshman Garrison Smith with eight seconds left in the half — the lone points of the game for Norwalk.

“We made the mistakes, and that’s on us,” Norwalk coach Chris MacFarland said. “Edison played outstanding. They brought in another QB who did a good job and they run hard and play hard. But we just shot ourselves in the foot, especially after we had a lot of momentum going into halftime.

“We didn’t execute the adjustments we made, and then you have the turnover,” he added. “We have to go back and work hard for Game 3 and try to eliminate the mistakes we’re making on and off the field.”

Stoll ran the ball 37 times for 197 yards and a touchdown to pace the Chargers.

“I’m pretty drained physically right now, but it’s better to talk about cleaning up mistakes we made after a win compared to last week,” Stoll said. “We’re still fumbling, and that’s tricky stuff, but we just have to keep getting better. It was still a night and day difference from last week to this week.”

Hall said nearly 40 rushing attempts for Stoll isn’t ideal.

“Until we develop some more playmakers, and I do think we have some, that’s what’s going to happen, especially late when trying to protect the ball and the lead,” Hall said. “We have to find other ways, that’s for sure, because Sammy can’t do it all. That’s probably too much, but we’ll take it. We had to get the win and that’s how we did it.”

For Norwalk, Ehrenberg was 16-of-29 passing for 137 yards, with Livingston catching nine passes for 108 yards. Rashod Raymore added 43 yards rushing on 12 attempts.

“I thought the defense did a nice job, and right now we’re playing a lot of young kids,” MacFarland said. “Our secondary is pretty much all sophomores and up front we’ve got some bumps and bruises going on right now.

“The kids on the field are giving us all they have, and we respect that, but we can’t have the mistakes on the field that we’re making,” he added.