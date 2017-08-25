Monroeville Eagles win big in Week 1 home game over Crestline

Monroeville (1-0) won 47-18 over the Crestline Bulldogs. The Eagles scored 20 points in each of the first two quarters.

But the defense more than did its part too, setting the tone early. In the first half, the Eagles held the Bulldogs to negative 28 yards of total offense while Monroeville gained 308 yards and scored four touchdowns.

“We were just getting after it, getting off the ball. We told the kids we need to start the game quicker; that’s one thing we tried to learn,” Monroeville coach Scott Stecher said.

The Eagles rode the backs of senior Max Horner and junior Tche Leroux, who combined for 318 running yards and four touchdowns.

“They’re slippery. They’ve got moves; they see cuts. They’re great kids and they work very hard,” Stecher said.

Horner ran the ball 10 times for 155 yards and three TDs. Leroux rushed nine times for 163 yards and a score.

With 9:08 on the scoreboard, Horner capped off a short, 66-yard drive with a 36-yard TD run. Senior Hunter Kamann kicked his first of five extra points and Monroeville was up 7-0.

Junior Chayce Schaub started at quarterback in place of injured classmate Adam Rogers, who saw action mostly as a wide receiver. Rogers scored twice — on the ground and through the air.

“Chayce did a really nice job. Adam has been sick — a foot injury early. Really this is the first time Chayce started a game for us,” Stecher said.

Schaub scored the second TD of the game on a 21-yard run with 7:06 in the first quarter. The 52-yard drive featured a 27-yard run by Leroux. Crestline blocked the extra-point attempt and the score was 13-0.

Monroeville ended the first-quarter scoring with Rogers running into the end zone from 34 yards, making it 20-0.

Horner, with 9:57 in the second period, scored again on a 39-yard run to give the Eagles a 27-0 lead. The two-play drive came after Schaub picked off Crestline’s quarterback.

Rogers scored his second TD of the night with an 11-yard reception from Schaub. With 8:40 until halftime, Monroeville was up 33-0.

Slightly less than two minutes later, Leroux scored on a 56-yard run to give the Eagles a 40-0 lead at the half.

“Hats off to the defensive and offensive line; we just manhandled them in the first half,” Stecher said.

Monroeville’s starters played most of the third quarter. With 9:41 on the clock, Horner ran it 43 yards to the end zone and made it 47-0.

Crestline, which kept its starters on the field for the entire game, scored its first TD on Ty Clark’s 78-yard pass to Davon Triplett with slightly more than four minutes left in the third quarter. The failed extra point — the first of three for the Bulldogs — made it 47-6.

The visitors scored twice within about five minutes in the final quarter, on runs of 24 and 50 yards respectively.

Stecher was pleased with the way Monroeville played. He praised his defense for his players’ gap work.

“We were doing our job. We were doing some slanting and angling,” the coach said. “We were putting it all together. It’s a really good first game for us.”

Monroeville hosts Sandusky St. Mary on Friday.

Crestline 0 0 6 12 — 18

Monroeville 20 20 7 0 — 47

Scoring

M - Max Horner 36 yard (Hunter Kamann kick)

M - Chayce Schaub 21 run (kick blocked)

M - Adam Rogers 34 run (Kamann kick)

M - Horner 39 run (Kamann kick)

M - Rogers 11 pass from Schaub (kick failed)

M - Tche Leroux 56 run (Kamann kick)

M - Horner 43 run (Kamann kick)

C - Davon Triplett 78 yard pass from Ty Clark (kick failed)

C - Caleb Moore 24 run (kick blocked)

C - Dakota Wireman 59 run (kick failed)