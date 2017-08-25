Firelands blocks two field goals to win at Edison

After hammering the Falcons by a 50-17 margin in the season opener last year, one couldn’t blame anyone for thinking that Edison might cruise once again. But then the Chargers ran into an early buzzsaw, as they fell behind 13-0 before many fans made it into their seats.

Firelands then went on to topple Edison, 20-17, in dramatic fashion at Edison High School.

Falcons’s senior halfback Nick Denney kicked off the scoring by catching a 76-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Blake Ruffner to jump out to an early lead. He then took a sweep to the house for a 76-yard touchdown run a sweep just a few moments later after an Edison turnover on downs to put them on top 13-0 with 6:13 left in the first.

With projected starting quarterback Cody Scott once again getting injured, it seemed like déjà vu’ as Scott was replaced by Carson Ehrhardt who was slated to start at receiver prior to Scott’s injury. One year ago, Scott was injured in practice and was replaced by Carson’s brother Braden at the position before coming back to play in the backfield at the end of the season and through their playoff run.

Last season’s Div. V All-Ohio Offensive Player of the Year, senior Sam Stoll, then got into the game as he ran the Chargers into the game. He kept the chains moving and went in from 28 yards out in the first for their first points of the season. The Chargers had trouble all game, however, as they put the ball on the ground a dozen times, losing possession on a pair of them.

Trailing 13-7, senior kicker James Hill then tied a school record with a 46-yard field goal with six minutes left in the first half to cut the deficit to 13-10.

In a sign of things to come, however, Hill had a 33-yard attempt blocked just before halftime.

Trailing 20-17 inside of three minutes left, Carson Ehrhardt found John-Mason Neer for a 15-yard pass play on a fourth-and-12 from the Firelands 34.

Stoll then bulled ahead for three yards on a fourth-and-1 at the Firelands 25 with 1:11 left. At the Firelands 13, Ehrhardt fumbled the snap and recovered, but just 10 seconds remained and Hill was sent out to try and tie the game.

But once again, the 30-yard attempt was blocked — and the Falcons left with the thrilling win.

“Firelands really came to play tonight,” Edison coach Jim Hall said. “They get all the credit because it wasn’t what we didn’t do, but what they did. Sure, we could have tightened things up and played more sharply, but they made us look the way we did.

“They took the game to us and that is what we pride ourselves on doing,” he added. “And the did it to us tonight. Carson was in a tough spot and played really well. He did as much as we could ask from him and made some plays for us to get into position to kick the tying field goal, but they made one more play and blocked the kick.”

Edison hosts Norwalk next Friday night.