Are you ready for the Friday Night Football Frenzy?

High school football season is back and there isn’t a more exciting time to be a high school sports fan than the fall. There is just something nostalgic about the entire town heading to the football game and watching the hometown team give everything they possibly can to make everyone proud.

I think football is king in Ohio because sports fans have been deprived from high school sports all summer long. Plus it happens once a week so you cannot get too exposed to it like the NFL. Plus, high school football is the purest form of the sport there is. Kids are out there for the love of the game. I always thought college football was a pure form of the sport, but it is getting more and more about money. Prep athletes know how to do it right.

So, as you can tell from the cover photo of the football tab, 2016 was an insane year. Just take a look at all of those photos in the back ground. You had one-handed catches, bone-crushing tackles, coaches game planning with their players and blood, sweat and tears left on the field every single night. So can 2017 do better? Lets take a look at what, in my opinion, will be the Top 10 games to watch this season.

10. Week 4: South Central at Plymouth

Coming in at No. 10 is the rivalry I grew up in. Though it may not have the shine it once had, I still get hyped up for South Central and Plymouth. I think I make this rivalry a little deeper than what it is because my mom is a South Central grad and my dad is a Plymouth grad, so for that week, the house I grew up in is a bit divided.

But this should be a great game despite my personal investment. South Central is a young team with a new young coach so by Week 4, a lot of the question marks should be answered. For the Big Red, Week 5 was about the time they went on a downward spiral and a 7-game losing streak. Week 4 is the perfect time to hold this game as both teams can see where they stand as the second half of the season starts rolling around.

9. Week 5: New London at Western Reserve

There is a lot of questions surrounding both of these teams as the 2017 season gets underway. Both teams have major holes to fill and by Week 5, everything should be clicking for the Wildcats and Roughriders. This game will be the week where one team will shift their focus to the future of the program while the other could piece together a pretty nice 2017 with a win. Who will it be? We will have to see how each team does the first four weeks to tell.

8. Week 7: Shelby at Edison

I know, I am breaking my oldest rule of promoting two Huron County schools, but man this one is going to be too good to ignore. Shelby has a Division I quarterback in the Armstrong kids while Edison has a Division I talent in Sam Stoll. This one could decide to takes home the Sandusky Bay Conference title in the division. I fully expect a packed house over in Milan. I will be kicking myself when this game rolls around and turns out to be the game of the year and not putting it higher on my list. My blood is pumping just thinking about Week 7.

7. Week 7: Monroeville at Crestview

Another Week 7 game and another non-intercounty matchup, but this one is going to be too good not to see. Monroeville surprised many by handling the Cougars rather convincingly last season especially after St. Paul came away with a one-point win. These two teams should be in the Top 3 of the Firelands Conference yet again and this could determine if we have another 9-0 vs 9-0 in Week 10 with the Eagles and St. Paul. This one should be fun and again, can we just go right to Week 7?

6. Week 2: Norwalk at Edison

This one may be higher on my list than on most peoples’ but I am excited for this one. I love the way Norwalk plays in rivalry games. Even though this isn’t a long-standing rivalry, I could see this as just the beginning of something special between these two teams. It should be a nice test for Edison and a good measuring stick for Norwalk. Plus it is two area teams going at it and there is nothing better than that. With very little to choose from in the early part of the season, I would say this is one of the best contest to kick off 2017.

5. Week 2: Willard at Plymouth

If South Central and Plymouth had some personal meaning, Willard and Plymouth may have even more. My wife is a Willard grad and as I said before and you all probably know by now, I am a Plymouth guy. So our house is going to be divided for that week. But I will not pick sides on this one. I think this will be just as good as last year’s game and I absolutely love that these two teams are playing each other. I think it was a long time coming that these two schools picked up a fun rivalry and I hope to see it continue for a long time. Aside from that, it should be a fun Week 2 matchup and, just like Norwalk and Edison, one of the better games in the early going. Week 2 is shaping up to be a good one.

4. Week 6: Norwalk at Bellevue

Last year’s game was a fun one and I expect this one to be just as good. Bellevue built an early lead, but the Truckers did everything they could to come back and make it very close at the end. Norwalk and Bellevue is always a big rivalry and both teams get hyped up for this game. This one will be a treat for fans too and it is the Truckers’ and Redmen first official Sandusky Bay Conference game ushering in a new era of high school football.

3. Week 10: Monroeville at St. Paul

You knew this one was coming. It would be a shame for this not to be on the list. Monroeville and St. Paul is like Michigan and Ohio State, it is just tradition to play this game in Week 10. Last season, both teams were undefeated heading into the matchup and did not disappoint as they put on a fun show for high school football fans. Unfortunately, last year it was on a Friday night. This year, it is on a Saturday night at Whitney Field so everyone and their brother will be there. I think it will be another can’t-miss game as it should decide the Firelands Conference champion.

2. Week 1: Willard at Norwalk

This one kicks off high school football the right way. It is a Thursday night game with nothing else going on in town so there is no excuse for the stands to not be jam packed. It is Willard and Norwalk so that adds another exciting factor. It continues the Northern Ohio League tradition even if it is no longer around. Plus this is one of the best rivalries in high school sports, not just football. It would be a shame to not kick off the season with a Willard vs Norwalk matchup. And with both teams needing to start the season off right, it really is a must-win game even if it is Week 1.

1. Week 6: St. Paul at Crestview

Yeah, I know, I broke my rule again, but this one is going to be so good I had to make it my game of the year. Last year, we were an extra point away from overtime and the way those two defenses were playing, that game could still be going on. This game is turning into a fun rivalry and it should continue for a long time as both teams are set up for the future for a long time. If Crestview gets passed St. Paul in this one, that Week 7 game against Monroeville could be the game of the year. If St. Paul gets passed Crestview and the Cougars beat Monroeville, this one will decide the Firelands Conference champs. If both St. Paul and Monroeville beat Crestview in back-to-back weeks, that Week 10 game will be even more exciting. But who are we kidding, isn’t high school football season the best time of the year?!