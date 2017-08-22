St. Paul 2017 Football Schedule

Aug. 26: Sandusky St. Mary
Sept. 1: Fremont St. Joseph
Sept. 8: Tiffin Calvert
Sept. 15: New London
Sept. 23: Plymouth
Sept. 29: Crestview
Oct. 6: Mapleton
Oct. 14: South Central
Oct. 20: Western Reserve
Oct. 28: Monroeville
*Bold Indicates Home Game
2016 Results (12-1)
34 SMCC 0
42 Fremont St. Joe 3
24 Tiffin Calvert 19
56 Western Reserve 21
56 New London 0
42 Plymouth 0
14 Crestview 13
48 Mapleton 14
35 South Central 0
14 Monroeville 8
Playoffs: 56 East Canton 20 Div. VII Regional Qtr. @ St. Paul
24 Monroeville 0 Div. VII Regional Semi @ Sandusky Perkins
13 Warren JFK 48 Div. VII Regional Final @ Strongsville